Orbi Boomerang Ball Reviews - Fun Flying Toy Ball For Kids (Holiday Gift Idea!)

Keeping your kids entertained all day long can be daunting unless you give them a computer or phone games to keep them busy. However, this may not be the best parenting approach because too much screen time can damage their eyes, encourage anti-social behaviors, and cause sleeping problems and obesity.

According to a study by UCLA, kids who spend limited time using electronics can easily recognize gestures, body language, and facial expressions, unlike those who use electronics excessively. This study proves that it is important to teach kids to embrace outdoor games, and The Orbi Boomerang Ball will help you do that effortlessly.

The flying, glowing ball is attractive to the eye and is suitable for all ages, meaning you can also enjoy playing with the kids. Read on to find out why everybody is talking about the Orbi Ball.

What is the Orbi Boomerang Ball?

The Orbi Ball is a uniquely designed ball that uses colorful lights and a flying fidget spinner to keep kids and adults entertained. Everybody loves the ball because it is easy to use and it is a simple way of keeping kids and adults away from electronics. All you need to do to enjoy using the Orbi ball is to charge it, turn it up, shake it and toss it around.

The ball has also been manufactured with durable material, making it drop-resistance. Therefore, you shouldn’t worry that the ball will break when it hits the ground. The Orbi Ball also has a perfect size, making it easy to throw and catch. Kids won’t have a hard time using this ball, which allows them to experience a different level of fun.

Pros and Cons of Orbi Boomerang Ball

Pros

It encourages outdoor games and keeps kids and adults away from electronics

It is easy to use

It is suitable for everyone

It has easy controls

It charges up quickly

It can be used for all sorts of games and tricks

You can use multiple balls for more fun

It is affordable

Cons

The Orbi Boomerang Ball is only sold on the official website. You cannot get it elsewhere.

What Makes the Orbi Boomerang Ball Outstanding?

It is Lightweight and Portable

The Orbi Ball can be carried and used anywhere. You can take it with you when going on vacations with kids, and this will help keep them entertained, allowing you to focus on your work.

The Flying Spinner

The flying spinner allows the ball to go up to 100 feet high. This feature makes the ball suitable for all kinds of games and tricks. You can watch the ball fly, soar, glide and float for a while before it gets back to you.

Colorful LED Lights

The colorful light makes it fun to play with the ball. They are also very captivating to the eye, making them irresistible for kids and adults.

Fast-Charging

You do not have to wait for hours for the ball to charge. Waiting can make things boring, and you might find yourself using your phone or computer instead of engaging in physical activities. This is why the manufacturers ensure that the device charges fast so you can get back to your favorite outdoor game as quickly as possible.

What Are Customers Saying About Orbi Boomerang Ball?

Many customers have already experienced the fun of playing with the Orbi Ball. The best part is that a few have written testimonials to help other customers determine if the ball is worth it. Here are some of the success stories posted on the official website;

Dale R. from Toronto says that the ball is magic, as it exceeded his expectations. He says it is super fun for kids and adults and is very easy to use. Within seconds you have a well-lit hovering ball ready to do the tricks. Dale says the ball is so cool.

Samantha J. from Tacoma is another customer who says that the lights are so bright, which is why she likes using the ball at night. She says Orbi Ball is like a spaceship, and you can do a lot of tricks with it.

Tiffany J. from Rockford also says her whole family loved the ball. She says every night, they have a contest to see who can do the best tricks using the ball. She adds, “It is incredible to watch how many tricks my kids can do with it.”

Ryan P. from Dallas also says his whole family loves using the ball in their backyard, especially in the evening. When all four balls are flying through the sky lit up, they look amazing. Ryan says he wished they had Orbi during all last year as things would have been so much fun.

These are a few customer testimonials that show Orbi Ball is worth every penny and is suitable for all ages.

Orbi Boomerang Ball Pricing

If you want to reduce your kids’ screen time, get the Orbi Boomerang Ball. It is the best and easiest way to engage your kids in outdoor activities. The ball is exclusively sold on the official website, and you can now get it at a 50% discount. Here is how Orbi Ball’s pricing breaks down;

1X Orbi Ball @ $49.99 (Recommended Deal)

2X Orbi Ball @ $99.98

3X Orbi Ball @ $114.98

4X Orbi Ball @ $139.96

All packages are covered with a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you ever feel dissatisfied with the Orbi Boomerang Ball, you can ask for a refund within 30 days from the purchase date.

