Oral Clear Review: Best Saliva Detox Gum To Pass A Saliva Drug Test

We will explain to you exactly why it’s so good. It’s expensive, far more costly than a comparable mouthwash. But that misses the point of why it’s so good and your best option to pass a drug test. But this is more than a review, it’s a complete guide on how to pass a swab drug test.

I’ll explain how drug metabolites work in saliva, and how long they appear in it. I’ll explain how you can pass a saliva drug test with natural detoxification tricks. I’ll give you the full Oral Clear gum instructions, and tips on how you can use it even with someone right there in the room with you, and lastly I will tell you where to buy Oral Clear for the best price.

When You Could Face An Oral Drug Test

Although oral drug testing isn’t as popular as the urine drug test, primarily because you can detect drugs for longer in urine, it’s still increasing in popularity because of its affordability and potential to catch people out.

You could face an oral drug test for the following reasons:

Pre-employment

On the job

After an accident

For a promotion

By law enforcement

For probation purposes

Insurance purposes

Medical purposes

With such a wide range of potential situations where you could get caught for your drug use, it’s essential you use something of the quality of Oral Clear to protect yourself.

This Is Why Saliva Drug Testing Is So Dangerous

Saliva drug testing is dangerous because it can be administered so easily. Also, it’s not as expensive as urine drug testing, making it more attractive to employers who want a deterrent, but don’t want to invest huge sums of money.

With just a few minutes' notice, anyone with basic training can administer the test. So it’s not just professionals who can take the sample, it’s a manager, it’s the police, it’s the probation officer.

With a few minutes of training, they can even be taught how to put the collected saliva swab into a panel drug test and set it up to get the results in about 15 minutes.

So it’s a combination of affordability, and ease of use, along with immediacy, which means that you could get trapped in a situation where there’s no time to prepare before you have to give a sample.

That’s why the potency and discretion given by Oral Clear saliva neutralizing gum are so important to understand.

Can You Pass A Saliva Drug Test Naturally?

You might be thinking that you can try and pass an oral drug test naturally, rather than shelling out a lot of money on Oral Clear detox gum, or an alternative saliva neutralizing mouthwash product. Well, to a slight extent that’s true. If you are a moderate user, and you took something a couple of days ago, then you could get clean naturally with a few hours of hard work.

You can do the following to speed up the elimination of toxins from your saliva by a few hours:

Sip water constantly

Exercise and sweat

Eat small regular lean food meals

Brush your teeth every two hours

Use mouthwash every two hours

Chew gum constantly

All of those things combined help to move significant quantities of freshly created saliva into the mouth and then passed on through to your stomach. Speeding this process of removal up will mean more toxins pass through more quickly, leaving less left to be detected.

But anything other than a few stray toxins being pushed through faster, you’re going to need significantly more help than just a natural detox.

What Exactly Is Clear Choice Oral Clear Gum?

The headline here is that Oral Clear saliva neutralizing gum isn’t gum at all.

The truth is that it’s a small capsule of highly concentrated liquid. So don’t think of gum, think of a mouthwash that is highly potent and concentrated. So only a small amount is needed to neutralize the saliva in the mouth, and fresh saliva enters, for a short space of time.

I will give you the full Oral Clear instructions in a moment, but it neutralizes the saliva for up to 30 minutes, giving you time to pass a drug test.

It’s incredibly discreet, meaning you can use it even with someone in the room with you, and I’m going to explain exactly how to do that as well.

Oral Clear Instructions - Gum To Pass A Saliva Drug Test

Instructions for using Oral Clear saliva detox gum are pretty straightforward:

Discreetly pop the capsule into your mouth. Keep your mouth closed so you don’t spill any, break the capsule between your teeth, and don’t swallow.

Move the liquid around your mouth. Use it like you would any mouthwash. But, also use your tongue to work it into the gumline, both inside and outside of your teeth. Also, focus on the bottom of the mouth, both inside and outside the teeth line.

If there’s nobody in the room with you, and you can, then spit it all out. If there is somebody in the room, or nowhere to spit it out, then simply swallow the liquid and the capsule. There’s so little of it, you will barely notice.

Try to neutralize your saliva with Oral Clear as close to the test as possible, within a few minutes if you can. Also, be aware that if you are a heavy drug user then you could be testing positive again within 15 minutes, but usually it’s closer to 30 minutes before you will lose the effects of Oral Clear.

How To Use Oral Clear Even With Someone In The Room With You

As well as being highly potent, you are paying a high price for Oral Clear because it’s so discreet. The concentrated liquid in a small capsule means that you can carry it anywhere and hide it completely.

Imagine a policeman walking towards you on the roadside after they have pulled you over. You think they might do a mouth swab test as in that locality you know they do.

Cup the Oral Clear capsule in your hand, be seen to cough, and place your hand against your mouth. Pop the capsule, gently move it around for up to 60 seconds and then swallow it.

By the time they have got to the car, you will be fully neutralized and have nothing to fear. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not advocating your drug drive. If you last smoked a joint yesterday and are fine, but have drug metabolites in your body, then why the hell should you be penalized?

Or, imagine you’ve just had an interview with Amazon (who definitely do oral drug testing post interview), and they say they are now going to administer a drug test.

Again, when you get the opportunity, cup the capsule in the palm of your hand, and cough. Put it into your mouth, and continue to pretend you are coughing, as you pop the capsule and begin to swill it around.

It’s really not tough to move the liquid around. Practice it now. Move saliva around in your mouth discreetly, with practice it is undetectable by someone looking at you, or they just think you are swallowing and moving your tongue naturally in your mouth.

Then, swallow the lot, and you are completely clean and safe to take that oral drug test.

Best Oral Clear Gum Alternative - Saliva Detox Mouthwash

If you are certain that you will get time before an oral test is administered out of sight, then you don’t need Oral Clear. But I’m not sure you’ll ever really have certainty of that. Also, even if you do, you need to know that the test will be done within about 15 minutes of you using a mouthwash product. That’s really tough to judge.

But the best Oral Clear gum alternative is mouthwash. Far cheaper and just as effective.

The best of the bunch is Toxin Rid Rescue Wash. Costing just $30, it’s highly potent, and is just a single fluid ounce of liquid.

Use half the liquid, then spit it out. Use the other half, and again spit it out, then dispose of the bottle. You won’t really be able to swallow all this liquid without watching, so it’s not an option. However, it’s important to state you do have to be out of sight. Also, if you are searched it would be found. Certainly in a car, or sitting in a room post interview, you won’t get away with using it.

So, for the combined reasons of not being able to guarantee to be on our site, and not being able to plan to use the mouthwash and then have the test done in a short enough space of time, I would still advocate Oral Clear as the far more controllable and potent option for you.

Where To Buy Oral Clear Saliva Neutralizing Gum

I hope this Oral Clear gum review has been helpful and has helped you to understand how you can pass a mouth swab drug test even with someone in the room with you.

Oral Clear is not cheap. Toxin Rid Rescue Wash is $30, but Oral Clear saliva neutralizing gum is $90. Obviously, that’s a significant difference in price.

For $90 you get a plastic tube with a single capsule in it. But you have to think about what you are buying. It’s the potency and the ability to hide it and use it in any situation that you are paying for.

It means you can take it with just a few minutes' notice, maximizing your chances of neutralizing your saliva and ensuring you pass that test.

The combination of control, potency, and discretion, really do make Oral Clear completely unmatchable in terms of strategy for passing an oral drug test.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.