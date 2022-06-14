OPJS University Held Convocation Ceremony With Ameesha Patel As Chief Guest

Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, OPJS University organized its Convocation Ceremony, in line with the safety protocols issued by the government for the COVID-19 pandemic. The Convocation Ceremony was attended by the graduating students and their parents, current students, industry leaders, prominent guests, and faculty members.

The convocation ceremony commenced at 11 a.m. Each graduate received the degree certificate from Dr. Jogender Singh Dalal, Founder Chairman, OPJS University and Ameesha Patel, Bollywood Actress.

Speaking as the Chief Guest of the function, Ameesha Patel congratulated the young graduates and appealed to the students to emphasize more on green technology and green energy for free energy deficiency future as green technology applications will monitor, model and conserve the natural environment and resources and also to curb the negative impacts of human involvement

On this special occasion, Ameesha Patel was also awarded an honorary Ph.D. Degree for her contribution in the field of cinema by Dr.Jogender Singh who Is also the founder of OK Life Care and he gifted products of his company to Ameesha Patel.

Few days ago, OPJS University students also participated in Khelo India Inter University games and won 1st place in women’s wrestling and was overall placed 17th out of 1100 Universities.

It may be mentioned that OPJS University Trust was established in 1922 by Late Shri Sanwaliaram which initially started with small school Haryana and Now the group has grown into a full-fledged institute offering Under Graduate, Post graduate and PhD Programmes in various streams.

The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook editorial.