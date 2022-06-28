One of the Famous Celebrity Makeup Artist Parveen's inspiring Journey

Makeup by Parveen is an Indian bridal makeup and hair artist. He is Chandigarh's top Makeup hair and makeup artist. He has 20 years' experience as a makeup artist. He is one of the looked-for cosmetics specialists and ladies depend on him. He has been in the realm of cosmetics for quite a while and has done many big names' makeup like Rakhi Sawant, Divyanka Tripathi, Tabu, Pooja Batra, Jaya Bacchan, Hardy Sandhu, Gurdas Maan, Neha Dhupia, Monika Chatterji, Sushmita sen, Malaika Arora, Arbaz Khan, Arjun Rampal numerous VIPs.

If we talk about his journey which is full of hardworking dedication, Parveen said that it was a blissful ride and an astonishing encounter making lovely countenances prettier and deserving of making a few wonderful changes. He likewise has a great message to every one of the young ladies out there. Parveen said, "One idea I might want to toss out to every single young lady out there is that if it's not too much trouble, be enamored with yourself. Love the skin you're in, don't continue to attempt to look fair or layer your face. Use cosmetics as a device to lift your face and not cover it with a veil."

He added, "A decent and good professional makeup artist might never want to stow away the beauty that already exists. Look natural, look confident and add a smile (some demeanor is really great for pictures) But a decent sincere smile can be your greatest beauty trick! So, stay Simple, Elegant and Beautiful.”

This profession worked out easily for him as his Grandfather Ram Singh was an eminent Makeup and Hairstylist in his time.

He is an expert in hair and makeup services, Korean skin treatment, Korean confronting, hostile to maturing, superstar cosmetics; glitz makeup, compensate for ladies, Bridal Makeup, Airbrush Makeup, Party Makeup, Engagement Makeup, and Hairstyling.

Make up by Parveen is extremely popular on social media, he has lot of followers on Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, around his social media Handle is Makeup by Parveen