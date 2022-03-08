Once Halted From Education Now Spreading Education Across The Globe

The story revolves around a woman who has become a role model for women across the globe through her work in the field of education and women upliftment. As said, success doesn’t come easily but it is earned by hard work and determination. This Iron lady too has gone through many ups and downs from her childhood. But she struggled with all adversities and made her fortune through her undying determination and never give up attitude.

Today, on this International Women’s Day, we are talking about Dr. Rashmi Mantri, a mother, an entrepreneur, an educator, and a women’s role model across the globe.

Dr. Rashmi Mantri is settled in Scotland, UK where she runs British Youth International College. She originally hails from a very small town of India, Pushkar in Rajasthan. Pushkar being a small town did not have good living or educational opportunities. Dr. Rashmi was a very bright student since childhood, but her family’s orthodox mindset was not ready for a girl education. After her early education, she was asked to halt education. Dr Rashmi was not ready for quitting her education and she fought with her parents and extended family to study and could have only completed the very basic studies while living in Pushkar. But after that, she could not continue higher studies as IT courses were not present in her town.

But destiny had some other plans for her, after marriage she get settled and her journey started again. She got a chance to enroll in MSc (Computer Science), which was a start of a new revolutionary journey with a gold medal from the University of West of Scotland. After MSc, the same university gave her the double Scholarship grant to do her PhD in computer science due to her meritorious performance. After these steps, she never LOOKED BACK.

She set her feet in the IT industry successfully going forward. One fine day she, asked her son, Dhruv, a simple Maths calculation that he could not answer, he was at level Primary 5. At that time, she decided to teach him Maths using a very humble tool called Abacus. After some time Dhruv started producing extraordinary results due to learning Abacus Maths. Dhruv’s calculation skills got so better that he was given an opportunity to present his skills in UK’s top talent show “Little Big Shots”. They awarded him as “Human Calculator”.

And this was the start of her own teaching venture British Youth International College which is today one of the biggest education brands in the UK.

The entrepreneurial journey that started in 2015 from teaching her own son has spread throughout the world today.

Today, her company British youth International College is shaping the future of thousands of students, teachers, and franchise partners. The company is operating globally and teaches students from more than 50 countries.

She has also developed World’s 1st Abacus teaching application. Which had become a saviour for students when all Abacus training institutes were closed due to Covid.

She faced a lot of challenging situations in this journey, but she kept going and finally she has made her own place in the male dominating society.

Dr Rashmi Mantri is a great example of determination and grit. She is the one who was forced to leave her education, asked to sit at home in past is successfully running A global education company and providing education to thousands.

She is not only a professional lady, as seen so many hardships in life, she believes “empowered women can empower the society” and with the same thought she does a lot of efforts for women empowerment and education. She offers free upskilling courses, mentorship, support, and employment to women. British youth International College has 99% female workforce, and awards 5 full scholarships each month to girl students for all its courses and these testify to her commitment and belief towards women empowerment.

She has been supporting many female children in their education in her hometown also and has been called Pushkar Ki Beti for her achievements. No doubt that she is a role model for every woman who wants to achieve something in life.