Omkar Khalipe Is Revolutionising The Stock Markets With Blockchain In India

With the revolution in businesses post the catastrophe, economies all over the world have witnessed a major shift in conducting transactions and businesses. Stock exchanges throughout the globe have observed a recurrently changing pattern in investor behaviour.

Omkar Khalipe, founder and director of Tactiics Innovations is shaping the future of stock markets with Blockchain powered analysis.

There are various top rated apps in the market which promise to give better yields and there are plenty of

brokers in the market who promise the same. Omkar Khalipe resolved to dive deeper in the ocean of stock trading and found out that most

of the applications were AI powered and lacked fundamental analysis. These applications had a lower accuracy than a

seasoned trader could achieve. As a matter of fact, not all seasoned traders are SEBI registered and it’s quite risky to trust Telegram channels, new channels or internet tips for such crucial things. Omkar Khalipe further concluded that stock broking firms were only concerned about their brokerage

and they would incite retail investors to proceed with extra trades with tiny profits to generate brokerage, restricting the investor to make any strategies to secure more profits. It didn't take much for Omkar to figure out that such broking firms are damaging investors' portfolios for their own good, harming the economy at large.

Omkar further observed a pattern that highlighted the involvement of millenials into investments and mutual funds,

stocks dominating other investment choices. Such investors often make tiny profits via unreliable sources of information lacking the time for in-depth researches.

Omkar and his team at Tactiics Innovations Private Limited (India) and Tactiics Innovation Limited

(UK) have spent years of tremendous research with a vision to empower every individual by enabling him to plan for his investments in a well-strategised manner. An illustrious name in the FinTech world, Omkar Khalipe is revolutionising the domain of stock market

analysis and back testing. Omkar Khalipe is a successful entrepreneur in California, and comes with a glorious 7 years of expertise in block chain and has successfully developed a market analysis framework on blockchain and has an impressive experience of back testing. Omkar and his newly registered company Tactiics Innovations Private Limited (IN) and Tactiics Innovations Limited (UK) are first of their kind firms, disrupting the AI powered analysis and shifting the trend to Blockchain powered analysis.

The Founder and Managing Director, Omkar Khalipe is a firm believer in distributed computing using

blockchain networks and affirms that blockchain is the future for live stock market analysis. He adds, "We are dedicated towards strengthening and spreading financial literacy all around the globe. I firmly believe that every individual deserves efficient guidance to invest and make desired profits. It’s nearly impossible for a single strategy to be always successful in any kind of trading. You always need to use a set of strategies to be successful in trading or in real life. Remember there should always be various of plans and not just a plan A or plan B.

Being practical and working on ourselves to improve is the key to achieve success."

Currently Omkar Khalipe is in talks with some of the biggest organisations in the world to affirm his vision.