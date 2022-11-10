Omega Datacube Reviews - Does It Work Or Waste Of Money? Know This First!

It is here, it's portable, and it's time to automatically store your videos, voice memos, and photographs in a compact device. The Omega DataCube utilizes an advanced storage app and access detection capability. Although physically diminutive, Omega DataCube is designed to accommodate significant file sizes of multiple iOS formats, including long and short video clips, contacts, and audio clips.

Overview

Omega DataCube uses advanced technology to continuously back up and store your files. This complete and intelligent solution comes with a memory capacity of 256GB. A single cube can store more than 100,000 snaps. The ability to deliver flexibility, performance and ample storage space for multimedia files automatically puts this device in a class of its own.

With fully redundant paths compatible with all operating systems, Omega DataCube automatically backs up new pics without you having to do anything. It eliminates the need to back up your items manually, thus saving money on installation, operation, and maintenance. You only need to plug the gadget into your phone charger USB port, charge your phone the usual way, and let the microSD device automatically perform the transfer services.

The Omega DataCube App utilizes a visual interface to display well-arranged icons in a way that makes them easy to read, regardless of the operating system.

Features of Omega DataCube

Storage Size

If you have photos and video clips that add up to over 10,000 in number, Omega DataCube with 32 GB can accommodate them all, including audio. One with a 64GB storage capacity can house 25,000 photographs and other videos. And if you have one with 256GB storage capacity, you can automatically store a whopping 102,000 photos and still have extra space for videos, contacts, and additional items.

File recovery

Inside this device is built-in advanced software that will recover your pictures if accidentally deleted. Whether you are using Android or iOS , you can quickly recover your lost documents.

Flexibility

Like the PhotoStick Omni, Omega DataCube utilizes the latest surface-mount technology within the compact flash unit that fits multiple SD cards. The luxury of saving your documents on a removable device accords you with the freedom to save or transfer them whenever and wherever you desire. The best part is that you don't have to abandon your present technology or change your format.

Secure

With more storage capacity and multi-compatibility features, it makes sense that the brand incorporated high sensitivity in the gadget's software features. With an advanced built-in state-of-the-art protection system, no one can hack or access what is contained in your device except you.

Quick Backup

Although the device features a simple plug-in design, its advanced microSD lets it access and back up precious memories with outstanding speeds. One phone-charge session is sufficient to transfer everything onto the device.

Compatibility

With guaranteed Android and iPhone compatibility, users can choose this backup device. The device does not require any complex installation or configuration. It comes with software to make things easier.

Unlike storing in the cloud, this handy gadget helps cut the cloud, reducing costs and other fees associated with storage upgrades. Furthermore, it makes it easy to access and store your files.

Cost

Omega DataCube comes at a fraction of the cost of archiving on subscription-based cloud storage. In short, this microSD data backup device is affordable compared to similar products in the market. The company awards you up to a 40% rebate when you purchase Omega DataCube via their official website.

Efficiency

With all the speed and flexibility that Omega DataCube provides, many agree that Omega DataCube is among the best real backup automation solutions for mobile phone users.

How To Use Omega DataCube

Besides being feature-rich, the Omega DataCube is ergonomically designed to keep the user's memories safe. It does not require any technical knowledge to use this device, nor do you have to know how many items your phone has.

Using Omega DataCube to back up files on your phone is as easy as plugging it in your phone as you charge it. One full charge is enough to back up most photos, videos, and audio on your phone.

Pros

● Easy to use

● Portable and convenient to carry

● Fast backup speeds

● Guaranteed safety of stored items

● Relatively affordable backup solution

● 30-day money-back guarantee

● Fast-free shipping across US states

Cons

● Only available through the brand's website

● Limited stock

Ordering Omega DataCube

Everything about Omega DataCube is designed to be simple . So is the ordering process. While you may get it from third-party online and physical stores, we advise you to buy it from the brand's official website for two reasons: First, you get to enjoy generous discounts. Secondly, buying from the original manufacturer ensures you get a genuine product, not some copycat.

It's simple to order the gadget through the brand's website. You only need to visit the company's website, where you'll find all the details about the product, including the rebates on offer. The ordering process involves choosing the variation you want. There are four storage options, which include:

● 32GB (Stores up to 12,800 photos and videos)

● 64GB (Stores up to 25,600 photos and videos)

● 128GB (Stores up to 51,200 photos and videos)

● 256GB (Stores up to 102,400 photos and videos)

On the checkout screen, you can choose the best offer you like. The shipping typically takes a few days in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I choose the right Omega DataCube size?

The storage capacity to buy depends on your needs. If you have significant video footage, including photos, music, and audio memos, go for 256GB. Backup storage of this size can accommodate over 100,000 photos, which is more than most mobile devices.

How long will it take for my order to arrive?

The company ships the products within two days from the date of purchase. Typically, customers in the US receive their orders within a week. However, international deliveries will vary based on the country and can sometimes take up to a few months.

Am I required to purchase any additional cables?

The only cables you need are the usual accessories with your devices. Likewise, your Omega DataCube doesn't require additional cables besides the one for your phone charging. Connect the USB ports of your charger back to back with that of the device.

Does the service have any monthly fees or commitments?

The all-new compact Omega DataCube doesn't come with recurrent commitments after purchase. Unlike cloud-based backup solutions, you only purchase Omega DataCube once. No more monthly fees.

Is the cloud better than Omega DataCube?

There is no direct answer to this question. It all depends on your preferences. Besides requiring bundles and an internet connection to access the cloud, there is no guarantee for security once you upload your items to the cloud. You also stand to lose your valuables if you don't remit your monthly subscription on time.

Omega DataCube involves a one-time purchase. You can access its contents and don't require Wi-Fi to download or access them. On the other hand, the cloud offers additional benefits, such as more storage space.

Is it possible to upload files to a computer from Omega DataCube?

It is possible to save or upload external content onto your computer drive. However, doing so is tedious and time-consuming. Let Omega DataCube do the work seamlessly and faster. You only need to plug in your phone charger and sit back or continue with other chores.

Conclusion

Whether you're looking for a simple way to store your data or you need something with more advanced features, the Omega DataCube is worth considering. In addition to a better backup solution, Omega DataCube makes multimedia file storage more user-friendly, private, and flexible. Ideally, Omega DataCube suits slow users who would take considerable time to search for different content on their devices.

