Ombré Men Is Shaking Up The Men's Personal Care Industry

Ombré Men is a new company shaking up the men's personal care industry with their unique take on sustainability. Ombré Men was founded in 2021, by Justin Tarin and Aron Marquez, two friends who met while working on the spirits brand, Flecha Azul Tequila. The two have entrepreneurial backgrounds and they're bringing their same dedication to brand building to their new venture, which will focus on making sustainable personal care products for men. Ombré Men is redefining the men's personal care market, and they believe that every man should have the opportunity to feel good about caring for themselves.

Ombré Men offers an all-in-one solution for today's man through their easy, customizable subscription model via their website. Consumers will be able to select any product from their site and have it automatically shipped in weekly or monthly schedules. In an effort to reduce product and packaging waste, they even allow consumers to select a more defined or customized shipping frequency to fit their personal use needs. It's never been easier to subscribe to your personal care routine.

Ombré Men stands out in a crowded market with their focus on sustainability, product efficacy, and product design. Additionally, Ombré Men products are made with vegan, nature-derived ingredients, and they are cruelty-free. Aron and Justin saw a need in the market for a men's personal care brand that focused on quality, accessibility, and efficacy. “I'm excited to see what the future holds for Ombré, and I am proud to be a part of this amazing team. We believe in the importance of sustainability and offering products that are environmentally friendly." says Aron Marquez, Ombré Men co-founder.

Ombré Men was founded on the principle that good ingredients lead to good products — and that putting sustainable packaging in a plastic-driven market will make a positive impact in offsetting the global plastic waste problem. "At Ombré Men, we're all about giving men the best possible experience when it comes to their personal care routine. Our products are made with natural ingredients and are responsibly sourced. We're passionate about bringing our entrepreneurial spirit to a new venture and help make a difference in people's lives and for our planet." said Justin Tarin, Ombré Men co-founder.

Sustainability is one of the most important issues facing the world today. It's something that Ombré Men’s entire team takes very seriously. That's why they're so dedicated to making their business model and product line as circular and sustainable as possible. The team at Ombré Men knows that sustainability is key to preserving our planet for future generations. They're committed to making their products as environmentally friendly as possible, and they're always looking for new ways to reduce their impact on the planet. Their sustainable manufacturing processes ensure that their products don't contribute to wastefulness or pollution.

Ombré understands that there's a growing demand for sustainable personal care products, and they're determined to meet that demand. They've already shown that they're capable of making high-quality, sustainable products. Now they're ready to take on even more ambitious challenges and help make the world a more sustainable place.

