Ofis Square Sets New Benchmark For Future Workspaces With Noida Centre

Coworking spaces are gaining popularity not just in India but around the whole world. They are the perfect place for young entrepreneurs to start their dream ventures. Coworking spaces can be a common spot where people with different business ideas can come together and take lessons from one another, from meeting other young entrepreneurs to partnering on independent projects. Joining a co - working space offers lots of advantages. They allow a unique opportunity to become a part of an organized business community.

Entering the nascent sector, Ofis Square is one of India's newest coworking spaces providers. Recently they launched their first state of the art coworking space in NCR. The first centre is located in Sector 62, Noida. The centre is one of the first ultra premium coworking spaces in Sector -62 Noida and arguably first of its kind in India. The centre was inaugurated by none other than Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

Ofis Square has set an entirely new benchmark for future workspaces with their Noida centre. The centre is the first in the series of planned centres in India. The firm is planning to launch 30 more centres in major cities across India. The office space is already enticing top executives and professionals from the metropolitan area.

The company will directly compete with Wework and Cowork, firms that offer similar services. However, what makes Ofis Square different is that they offer more than just sitting space. The company offers an auditorium, movie theatre, video studio and boardroom apart from the sitting area.

The company claims to be different from others as they focus on providing a holistic work experience for the employees. Their centres are places where people can work, connect, build professional relationships and feel content at the end of the day.

They also provide a variety of complimentary services such as cafeteria, phone booths, photocopying, scanning, community events, and so on. Collaboration and networking are facilitated at this space through community building events.

Ergonomics are equally given importance to aesthetics when designing workspaces. Smart IT infrastructure and management make the overall experience even more safe and productive for workers at Ofis Square.

Their coworking options provide the perfect solution for those who wish to work without setting their own office. Fully managed and flexible, their coworking spaces allow individuals to work out of the home without the hassle of renting office space. Dedicated on site security personnel ensure the highest levels of security and peace of mind for the workers.

With their ultra premium workspace solutions, Ofis Square is providing a modern coworking environment that is greatly helpful to support brilliant minds and innovative ideas.