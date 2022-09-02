NTV Chairman Narendra Chowdary's Surprise Gift To His Employees!

It is hard to define success as many see it from their viewpoint. NTV Chairman and Founder, Shri. Narendra Chowdary sees success as growing big with everyone in the team than alone. He doesn't want to be part of those business runners who treat their employees as slaves and never respect the hardwork, efforts and sincerity that they show towards them. Narendra Chowdary garu, believes in collaborative growth and he proved it once again.

In Corona Pandemic times, with uncertainty clouding over every business, many big business houses have also decided to shorten their staff or pay half or two-thirds of salaries. Going against this trend, Narendra Chowdary garu increased salaries of all his NTV employees for their consistent and constant efforts to bring the channel No.1 position in Telugu Satellite Broadcasting News Channels and as a gratitude for working their company over the years. Recently, on 30th August, NTV completed 15 Successful Years and grandly celebrated the event too. As next day is Vinayaka Chathurthi, management announced hikes to all the employees irrespective of their experience and date of joining. For total 500 employees working around the two Telugu states, India wide and Worldwide, these hikes have been credited.

For employees drawing less than 30k per month, the hike has been upto 30% and for those who are getting more than 30k, the hike has been decided to be 20%. Employees of NTV have welcomed this move from the management and thanked their Chairman for such a large hearted and generous gesture.

NTV never resorted to any kind of cheap trucks to attain numbers in TRP game and gimmicks to gain viewership. With genuine efforts and uncanny self-belief, values as the core foundation of the group, NTV has been working under Shri Narendra Chowdary garu and it will continue to work the same way going forward too.