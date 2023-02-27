Not Afraid To Think Outside Of The Box – The Story Of Expert Product Manager, Parth Acharya

Parth Acharya is an Indian product management expert with over 10 years experience leading the innovation of software products across such diverse markets as eCommerce, conversational AI, and computer vision. He has always had a fascination with how and why things work the way that they do and, thanks to this curiosity, he approaches problem solving with a unique perspective. He can easily widen his lens to see the big picture, but also has the capacity to zoom in on the details and get really specific. These skills make him a valuable leader, and have helped him to innovate products within the tech sphere to improve the systems of some of the biggest companies in the business.

Innovation that stops at nothing: Dell Technologies

Armed with a BE in information technology, as well as an MS in information technology and management, Parth joined Dell after graduation. Working as a product manager on the consumer side of the online platform meant that he was responsible for leading a combination of front-end and back-end projects. He managed the long term vision and strategy for Dell.com’s authenticated purchase experience and loyalty program – Dell Advantage – and successfully led the development of a mobile-centered approach for the company’s authenticated users to help drive innovative capabilities for the loyalty and rewards program.

One of his most impressive accomplishments was during his first year with the company. He managed Dell’s Holiday Readiness program, which involved building a new and powerful platform to manage and drive the high volume eCommerce traffic on busy days like Black Friday. Thanks to Parth’s outstanding leadership and ability to think outside the box, it was the first time in more than three years that the site attained 100% stability and that sales were managed to 100% accuracy – zero oversell on door-busters. As a result, Dell’s holiday season brought a significant increase in overall customer satisfaction. The innovation of this platform was so massive that Parth was able to patent the application a few years later.

Within a few years with the company, Parth was promoted to the role of group manager for the B2B eCommerce platform. By building a self-serve ERP integration experience for clients to connect their own procurement systems with Dell, Parth shortened the company’s timeline to onboard a new B2B client by 92% – a massive reduction from around two weeks to less than 30 minutes. He also conceptualized and developed the first generation of Dell’s B2B eCommerce APIs, which enabled more than 10 large clients in the very first quarter, and also processed over a hundred thousand B2B transactions within the first quarter of the go-to-market. Clearly, Dell’s B2B eCommerce platform, responsible for billions of dollars in transactions every year, would not be the industry leader that it is today without the work of Parth Acharya.

Amazon: Work hard, have fun, make history!

In January 2021, Parth left Dell to join the team at Amazon as Technical Senior Product Manager for Alexa Smart Home. He was excited to expand his horizons and knew that working with such advanced technologies as conversational AI would help to open new doors on his career path. It was an opportunity to develop his skills, while also making a significant contribution to helping others.

Parth owned the end-to-end voice and mobile technology for Alexa’s Smart Home targeting system. His team launched the premises-aware Voice CX software to enable Alexa’s several million users to easily control devices across all of their homes, and re-designed the mobile experience to optimize the interactivity of smart home devices within a group. Most importantly, this technology provides significant assistance for those with disabilities and visual impairments, as it allows them to control their environment and devices with simple voice commands.

Nowadays, Parth is a Technical Senior Product Manager for the AWS Industry Products team. He has been building an investment strategy and multi-year roadmap execution aimed at applications for telco and sports enterprises.

With extensive experience and unmatched leadership skills, Parth Acharya is uniquely positioned to transform the “everyday” with the power of computer vision and AI. He also helps to inspire and mentor the next generation of product leaders as a featured speaker at The Product School. As we see this technology rapidly advancing, we’re keeping our eyes open for whatever is next from this brilliant product manager.

Written by Johan Singh