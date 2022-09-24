NordVPN Reviews: Is This VPN Really Safe & Effective? Shocking Alert

The Internet is everywhere. It is so omnipresent that even kids in school need to use it for their education. Modern society would cease to function without a safe and stable Internet connection. But various forces threaten regular users’ online safety and security.

NordVPN is an internet security and accessibility tool . It protects and secures users’ data from various online threats. It helps maintain privacy in an increasingly open and insecure Internet scene. This review looks at some features of VPNs and what makes NordVPN so special.

What Is NordVPN?

NordVPN is a VPN service founded in 2012 by a team of online security experts. It was founded to help people feel safe and secure on the Internet. It offers several unique features that improve privacy and security on the Internet.

Its commitment to privacy and security has seen it become a market leader. NordVPN is seen as a trusted and reliable VPN solution across the globe. The team behind NordVPN strives to make the Internet free from censorship. It envisions an equally accessible and safe Internet for everyone in the world.

What Is A VPN?

Before diving into the details, it helps to understand the basics of the topic. VPN stands for a Virtual Private Network. It is a software tool that encrypts users’ data when they browse online. This explanation simplifies various technical details, but the basic idea holds.

The Internet is a public system accessible to anyone with a connection. A person or a group of people with sufficient technical skills can cause problems. They can access people’s browsing data and other details. A VPN helps by blocking its users’ Internet connection from such attacks.

How Does A VPN System Work?

A device can access the Internet through its Internet Service Provider (ISP) connection. A user can type in a domain name, and the ISP directs the browser to the right website. However, this is a very open and insecure way of connecting to the Internet. A user’s data is readily accessible to the ISP and all the other parties it shares the data with.

A VPN bypasses the ISP’s servers and reroutes the data through encrypted channels. It allows users access to a global network of servers rather than the ISP’s local servers. This encryption and wide range of servers make it difficult to track its users. Thus, a VPN allows users to freely and securely browse the Internet.

Encrypting Online Browsing

Accessing any website requires the user and the website to exchange information. A good VPN service, like NordVPN, encrypts this data exchange. Encrypting this data means that unscrupulous attackers and hackers cannot access it. This also hides user data from their ISPs, which has several possible benefits.

ISPs can share their users’ browsing data with companies for profit. Some ISPs may throttle Net speeds to discourage people from accessing certain sites. However, if an ISP does not know which sites a user visits, it cannot do any of these things.

Securing Online Privacy

When users exchange information with websites, they share their IP addresses. The IP address can help websites determine users’ physical location. This opens up worrying concerns. Many people do not wish to share their physical location online. Websites can even change their layouts and prices, in some cases, based on users’ IP addresses.

A good VPN, like NordVPN, hides its users’ IP addresses and other details from websites. This encryption allows people to browse the Internet freely without such concerns.

Browsing Securely Over Public Wi-Fi

Public Wi-Fi systems are becoming increasingly popular these days. Most public Wi-Fi systems are free or charge a small fee to access the Internet. While this enhances Internet connectivity, public Wi-Fi brings several security concerns. Anyone can access unencrypted data on public Wi-Fi. Hackers can access users’ information, from passwords to financial details.

NordVPN uses complex encryption algorithms to protect its users’ data. Users can safely access the Internet from public Wi-Fi without security issues.

Privacy From Companies And Governments

ISPs store and sell people’s browsing data to various companies. Companies can use this data to change people’s Internet browsing experience. They can manipulate people’s search results, product options, and more. There are also concerns about ISPs sharing their users’ data with governments.

Users can reclaim the security of their data through NordVPN. NordVPN encrypts the data directly at the users’ devices. Thus, the ISP does not get access to users’ browsing data. It guarantees users security and control over their browsing data.

Strict Privacy Policies

A VPN does not share its users’ data with ISPs, but it does share the data with its servers. So, rather than ISPs storing and sharing data, VPNs may do the same. In a way, the risk is not completely addressed, merely transferred.

NordVPN uses very strict privacy policies when it comes to user data. Its anti-logging policies and advanced encryption protect user data from itself. The encryption process is designed so that even NordVPN does not decrypt it at any point. So, NordVPN cannot see its users’ data and thus cannot leak anything.

DNS Leak Protection

The Internet uses IP addresses, an alphanumeric address for each connected system. Whenever a user wants to visit a website, they need to search for its IP address. But that is almost impossible to memorize, so the Internet uses a Domain Name System (DNS).

VPN systems route DNS queries through their encrypted server networks. But sometimes, DNS queries may leak through to the ISP. NordVPN uses cutting-edge technology to prevent such DNS leaks. It provides users with a thoroughly safe and secure Internet browsing experience.

Protecting Against Malicious Websites

Some websites or pages contain malicious code that poses a serious security threat. They infect the devices with viruses or other problematic codes. They can infect devices with trackers, adware, or malware. Visiting these websites is a huge risk to users who may be unaware.

NordVPN uses its network of servers and data to safeguard against such risks. It maintains an updated blacklist of such problematic websites. Thus, it attacks the problem at the root and prevents such websites from causing harm.

Access Content From Other Countries

The Internet has given people access to content from various parts of the world. But several entertainment websites restrict their content based on users’ locations. So, users who wish to watch a certain show or movie may find it difficult to do so legally.

NordVPN gives its users access to servers from 59 countries across the globe. Its users can mask their IP address and access content from these regions.

Secure Remote Working Option

Businesses are embracing the work-from-home option these days. But there are undeniable risks to spreading a business network so far apart. Not all users would have access to the same level of Internet security in their homes. Such security risks affect all businesses to some extent.

NordVPN offers special packages for businesses. It helps companies secure their employees’ and partners’ systems from threats.

Are There Any Problems With Using VPNs?

The article has, thus far, explained the benefits of using VPNs. As society becomes more dependent on the Internet, people will use VPNs more. But VPNs have some distinct downsides. Though none of these are huge issues, some of the problems are:

● Since the connection is routed through remote servers, Net speeds can take a hit.

● Some sites, especially banks and financial sites, do not allow VPN traffic.

● If VPN systems are configured incorrectly, it may expose users to security risks.

What Makes NordVPN Special?

There are many benefits unique to NordVPN:

● As a market leader, NordVPN provides users with cutting-edge protections.

● It monitors the Dark Web and safeguards users against data leaks.

● It uses the latest technology to mask users’ IP addresses and other data.

● Its team employs a firm focus on safety and security.

How To Use NordVPN?

NordVPN offers customized products for various users . It supports all devices and operating systems. Microsoft products, MacOS, iOS, Android, and others can use NordVPN products.

Using NordVPN is fairly simple. Here is a simplified process:

● Users must create an account with NordVPN and pay for a usage plan.

● The next step involves downloading the NordVPN app appropriate to the system.

● There are several simple tutorials on downloading and installing these apps.

● After installation, users can sign in using the previous login credentials.

How Much Does NordVPN Cost?

Here are the latest prices for NordVPN:

● Standard one-month plan: USD 11.99 per month.

● Plus one-month plan: USD 13.49 per month.

● Complete one-month plan: USD 14.79 per month.

● Standard one-year plan: USD 4.99 per month.

● Plus one-year plan: USD 6.48 per month.

● Complete one-year plan: USD 7.78 per month.

● Standard two-year plan: USD 3.09 per month.

● Plus two-year plan: USD 4.59 per month.

● Complete two-year plan: USD 5.89 per month.

Conclusion

NordVPN is a market leader in individual and business VPN solutions. Its robust security features can help users browse the Internet safely and securely.



