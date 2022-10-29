Nomad Security Camera Reviews - Scam Or Legit Security Lightbulb Cam That Works?

Security cameras in your home or business make a criminal think twice. Especially the Nomad security cameras are part of preemptive security that makes your home a difficult target.

Nomad camera is one of the best security camera systems on the market. A top choice among security bulbs, it keeps an eye on your home while discreet. That's why it's on every homeowner's must-have list to safeguard their homes.

The Nomad security camera comes with unique features to secure your possessions and family members. Moreover, it has gained numerous excellent reviews, making it a reliable choice.

Nomad Security Camera Overview

The Nomad security camera is one of the best surveillance cameras on the market. This model pairs wifi connectivity and an alarm mechanism to ward off intruders. Thus, you can set off an alarm if someone tries to break into your property. This makes it an excellent option to deploy at the main door, next to a window, or in the backyard.

Below are the features to expect in the Nomad security camera.

Easy Installation Process

The Nomad security camera has a simple installation process. All thanks to its design as a light bulb security camera. It's unlike conventional security systems that need to plug into an outlet. Instead, the Nomad security camera bulb twists into a lightbulb plug. The rest of the setup is on the V380 Pro Nomad security cameras app.

Once it connects to a bulb plug, go to your wifi network on a smartphone or tablet. Next, connect the Nomad camera and then download the app. You will first create a Nomad security camera account to get a QR code. Lastly, point the QR code to the camera to complete setting up. According to some Nomad security camera reviews, people were able to set it up in minutes.

Wide Compatibility

The good thing is that it is compatible with iPhone and Android devices. Thus, no worries about the type of device to pair it with. The syncing process is the same on all devices.

Panoramic View

Nomad security camera offers 360 degrees pan to capture the entire footage. So there are no blind spots. You can install many nomad cameras to keep an eye on your house when you're at the office or doing errands.

High-Quality Construction

This security camera has high-quality components. It features a durable plastic body, making this surveillance camera suitable for indoor and outdoor use. However, you need to protect it from direct rain or high heat. Furthermore, its light bulb design provides discreet installation in high-traffic areas.

Motion Tracking

Nomad security camera uses infrared LEDs to capture footage. It delivers real-time alerts whenever someone enters its vision area. This high-resolution camera detects moving objects and sends instant notifications.

Nonetheless, it would have been better to incorporate artificial intelligence. AI identifies objects when motion tracking, which prevents false alerts.

Crystal Clear Videos

Nomad security cameras have an HD sensor. The cameras capture crystal clear 720-pixel resolution videos. With this camera, you'll get a superb view on your iPhone or android device.

Moreover, it records footage once someone sets off the motion sensor. Besides, its infrared technology complements the motion light. You'll get bright videos, even in a dark location.

Superb Audio System

You can see and communicate with people using the speak-and-listen system. The Nomad security camera allows two-way communication. You can speak to kids in the house, delivery guys, and even scare intruders.

Color Night Vision

At night, four infrared lights provide full-color night vision. These sensors are much better than regular night vision sensors for clear image quality.

Hence, you can easily identify people and things in the footage, even in the dark. As such, you'll be able to use the camera at night when you need it most.

On-Camera Storage

Enjoy safe camera recordings on the Nomad camera. This model comes with a 64GB SD card to store recordings. Thus, footage on the device is not susceptible to hacking.

Moreover, you can only view footage on smart devices paired with the Nomad camera due to its end-to-end wifi encryption.

Easy-to-Understand App

Nomad's app comes with a vibrant, graphical user interface. You'll find every feature instantly on the main menu. The camera uploads video on the user's smartphone, which you view on the app.

Additionally, you can control the camera by panning, listening, or watching the footage. Also, you can share the camera access across multiple devices.

Power Protect Technology

The Nomad light bulb security camera does not need batteries. Besides, it automatically reconnects to power after a power outage. Hence, it will return to the selected settings, including the previous position on its own. Several Nomad security camera reviews appreciate this feature a lot.

What Do You Get with the Nomad Security Camera?

Each package includes:

A surveillance camera

Regular light bulb plug

Installation tools

Instruction manual

As mentioned, you will find it straightforward to install in a light socket. This device takes five to seven days to ship. Also, a 2- year warranty backs it for peace of mind.

Pros

Works from a bulb outlet

Fast 5G wifi connectivity

Compatible with iPhone or Android device

Pans in all directions

Offers full-color night vision

Reconnects automatically after power failure

Cons

Sends alerts for every activity that triggers the motion sensor

Where to Buy the Nomad Security Camera?

The official Nomad security website is the best place to buy this surveillance camera. It offers one Nomad camera for under $50 and three for $39 each with free shipping. On the other hand, if you buy ten Nomad cameras, you'll get each for $29 with free shipping.

We like that the brand offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Thus, if you're unsatisfied with the product for any reason, you can ask for a refund.

Reach the customer service team available Monday to Friday, from 8.00 – 5.00 pm MST. You can contact Nomad security cameras via email or call them at 1 (855) 761 9424.

Conclusion

The Nomad security camera is a favorite option for homeowners and businesses. Indeed, it delivers on its promises, including easy installation and clear footage. Its alarm system allows you to detect and counter any suspicious activity. As a result, it becomes hard for criminals to mess with your property.

