NEWLY LAUNCHED HAIR CARE BRAND: TRUTH & HAIR, FORMULATED FOR THREE HAIR TYPES, FOCUSING ON THEIR NOURISHMENT AND SOLVING INDIA'S SHAMPOO AND CONDITIONER DILEMMA!

New Delhi - The Indian hair care industry, valued at over USD 3 billion and boasting more than 500 brands, is witnessing a much-needed transformation with the entry of Truth & Hair. Despite its substantial size, the market has long been dominated by a limited range of solutions, primarily focusing on shampoos and oils that address symptomatic issues like dryness, frizz, and dandruff. In an industry where diversity and depth of offerings have been lacking, Truth & Hair emerges as a game-changer, introducing the concept of "skinification of hair" to redefine the way consumers approach hair care.

The brand's product range is designed to simplify choices for consumers and to cater to three different hair types: straight, wavy, and curly. Truth & Hair ensures that customers can easily identify products tailored to their unique needs. However, the real innovation lies in the brand's commitment to the skinification of hair, treating the scalp with the same importance as facial skin.

Truth & Hair sets itself apart by delving into the root causes of hair issues, emphasizing a person's hair texture and scalp age. This approach marks a paradigm shift in the industry, aligning more closely with the principles of skincare for a holistic and effective hair care routine.

"Think of 'skinification' as a whole new approach to hair care," says Saumya Alagh, CEO and Founder of NYNM with her new venture and signature line, Truth & Hair. "Just like your skin needs care and nourishment, we treat your scalp with the same importance. The scalp isn't an afterthought; it's at the heart of everything we do."

By prioritising overall scalp health, Truth & Hair aims to revolutionise the industry's traditional symptom-focused approach. Instead of merely addressing surface-level concerns like dryness and frizz, the brand's products actively work to prevent these issues from arising, starting at the roots. The carefully chosen ingredients in Truth & Hair products are specifically curated to nourish and care for the scalp. Beyond being a hair care brand, Truth & Hair acknowledges the impact of stress on hair health, introducing "Truth & Dare" cards that promote self-improvement and joy. With products ranging to cater to curly, wavy and straight hair, the brand focuses on helping one identify and nurture their hair type and texture, eliminating any confusion or debates around what and why of choosing a unique product that suits the customers. Embracing the belief that true beauty radiates from within, the brand takes a holistic approach to well-being, providing not just hair care but a comprehensive experience of joy and self-care.

In an industry long overdue for innovation, Truth & Hair stands as a beacon of change, providing consumers with a fresh perspective on hair care that aligns with evolving expectations. With its focus on simplicity, prevention, and prioritising scalp health.