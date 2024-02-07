Meme coins have always been among the most popular high-gaining cryptos on the markets ever since DOGE proved that they are much more than a viral joke. Today's markets have hundreds of memes in circulation, but only a handful offer high gains, while the rest are forgotten only weeks after their IEOs.
During 2023, dozens of memes went live, but PEPE took the top spot after reaching a market cap of almost $1 billion with gains of nearly 5,000,000%. If you're looking for the next 5 million percent profit token, look no further than Meme Kombat. Let's look back at PEPE's incredible growth and see why MK is the next big meme coin to go live in 2024.
Earliest Investors in PEPE Made Millions Off Of A Few Hundred Dollars
The story of PEPE tokens is genuinely incredible, and some of the earliest investors made over 5,000,000% in returns. We'll look back at one investor who bought trillions of PEPE tokens for only $263 and turned them into millions just three weeks later. A trader known under the name of dimethyltryptamine.eth spent 263 dollars on PEPE tokens on Uniswap as soon as they became available.
The tokens went live without a presale, and this crypto trader was among the first users to purchase PEPE. Three weeks after his initial investment, the trader sold a portion of his holdings for over $3.8 million. He sold about a quarter of his holdings while keeping another $9 million worth of PEPE at the time. If we do the math, he made 5 million percent in profit, which is an unheard-of profit in crypto markets.
He realized the potential of the meme coin as it was based on a popular online meme character known as "Pepe the Frog." The platform reached a market cap of $1 billion during the same time, making it one of the hottest investment options in 2023. Another trader invested $385 into 8.87 trillion PEPE and saw similar gains. Both investors have been selling their supply of tokens slowly since then, capitalizing millions of dollars.
PEPE has since lost most of its value and is now ranked as the 130th crypto on the market with a total market cap of $390 million. The token sells for $0.0000009268, much higher than the initial listing price. If you missed your chance to invest in PEPE early on, consider investing in the newest meme coin, Meme Kombat, as it could become the next 5.000.000% gainer by the end of the year.
Meme Kombat - The Next Big Gainer in the Meme Coin Ecosystem
While it won't launch under the radar, Meme Kombat has excellent chances to get to the moon in the next few months. It's primarily an AI-powered battle arena game, but instead of buffed-up fighters, you get to choose one of 11 available online meme characters and put them against other players in the arena. Of course, some characters available are Pepe the Frog, Spongebob Squarepants, Patrickstar, Doge, and others. New characters will be released every season, providing more value and ensuring long-term growth.
Battle outcomes are 100% random, as every fight is governed by artificial intelligence. Meme Kombat offers a mix of gaming, cryptocurrency, and online casino features, providing users with multiple reward options and opportunities to earn native MK tokens. Therefore, it's much more than a simple buy-and-sell token, which sets it apart from the vast majority of meme coins on the market.
Meme Kombat Tokenomics
The total supply of MK tokens is 120 million, but only 50% or 60 million are available during the presale event. The tokenomics have been designed to be distributed across all essential segments, providing long-term stability, growth, and multiple reward options for community members.
Of the remaining 50% unavailable during the presale, 30%, or 30,600,000 MK, are used for stake and battle rewards. 10% will be allocated to Decentralized Exchange (DEX) listings to provide liquidity and make the MK token available for crypto traders. The remaining 10% will be used for community rewards such as loyalty programs, engagement incentives, etc. Every minor detail has been taken into consideration, which separates Meme Kombat from all other memes on the market.
Combat Staking and Presale Staking
To play the Meme Kombat battle arena game, users must stake a certain amount of MK tokens. If their character wins the battle, they will get higher returns. On the other hand, if they lose, their MK tokens are given to the opponent. All battles are fully decentralized, and the AI determines the outcome, so you'll always have a fair chance of winning. You can also earn tokens by betting on random battles or completing challenges.
However, if you invest in MK during the ongoing presale, you can stake your tokens immediately to earn higher returns before the first listing. The APY is currently at 114%, so you'll get 14% more MK than you paid. There are over 11,000 stakes at the moment, and over 34 million MK have already been staked, or around 80% of all tokens sold.
Meme Kombat Official Presale Event
The official Meme Kombat presale event is still live, and it raised over $8.1 million. 1 MK is available for as low as $0.279, but the price will increase weekly. You can invest in the token by going to the official Meme Kombat website and exchanging your ETH or USDT. Only a few million tokens are left for grabs, so hurry up and invest to become a part of the growing Meme Kombat community.
Wrapping Up
As you can see from the numbers above, even worthless meme coins such as PEPE can result in massive 5,000,000% returns if you invest at the right time. It's hard to say if Meme Kombat can reach those incredible numbers, but if we look at the number of investors lining up to buy MK tokens early, anything is possible. So, visit the official site and invest in Meme Kombat today to secure your spot among the investors looking for the highest returns in 2024 and beyond.