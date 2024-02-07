Meme coins have always been among the most popular high-gaining cryptos on the markets ever since DOGE proved that they are much more than a viral joke. Today's markets have hundreds of memes in circulation, but only a handful offer high gains, while the rest are forgotten only weeks after their IEOs.

During 2023, dozens of memes went live, but PEPE took the top spot after reaching a market cap of almost $1 billion with gains of nearly 5,000,000%. If you're looking for the next 5 million percent profit token, look no further than Meme Kombat. Let's look back at PEPE's incredible growth and see why MK is the next big meme coin to go live in 2024.

>>> Buy Meme Kombat Now<<<

Earliest Investors in PEPE Made Millions Off Of A Few Hundred Dollars

The story of PEPE tokens is genuinely incredible, and some of the earliest investors made over 5,000,000% in returns. We'll look back at one investor who bought trillions of PEPE tokens for only $263 and turned them into millions just three weeks later. A trader known under the name of dimethyltryptamine.eth spent 263 dollars on PEPE tokens on Uniswap as soon as they became available.

The tokens went live without a presale, and this crypto trader was among the first users to purchase PEPE. Three weeks after his initial investment, the trader sold a portion of his holdings for over $3.8 million. He sold about a quarter of his holdings while keeping another $9 million worth of PEPE at the time. If we do the math, he made 5 million percent in profit, which is an unheard-of profit in crypto markets.

He realized the potential of the meme coin as it was based on a popular online meme character known as "Pepe the Frog." The platform reached a market cap of $1 billion during the same time, making it one of the hottest investment options in 2023. Another trader invested $385 into 8.87 trillion PEPE and saw similar gains. Both investors have been selling their supply of tokens slowly since then, capitalizing millions of dollars.

PEPE has since lost most of its value and is now ranked as the 130th crypto on the market with a total market cap of $390 million. The token sells for $0.0000009268, much higher than the initial listing price. If you missed your chance to invest in PEPE early on, consider investing in the newest meme coin, Meme Kombat, as it could become the next 5.000.000% gainer by the end of the year.

>>> Buy Meme Kombat Now<<<

Meme Kombat - The Next Big Gainer in the Meme Coin Ecosystem