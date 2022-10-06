New Artist On The Block: Kanishka Lohar On Her New Single “Leaving for Good”

Kanishka Lohar, aka, Kay, is a Mumbai based singer songwriter who released her third song, “Leaving for Good’ earlier this September and we are loving it. The 25-year-old has already grabbed Rolling Stone India’s attention who did a full feature on the artist. The feature talks about her latest single and the work that went behind its creation.

When we asked Kay about her song and what inspired her, she said, “Leaving for Good was a reverberation of my life experiences. It’s a song about a girl who is dealing with the imperfections of a conventional ideal of love and navigating it the best she can”.

Kay’s lyrical delivery caught our attention with Leaving for Good, right in time for the heartbreak season. Soft piano and drums make it the perfect song to listen to after a long day of work.

“The ideal that love is perfect dissipates as you age and you learn to accept that it’s okay.”, she added.

Her previous songs “With You” and “Majestic” also resonated with her audience and have been picked up by several playlists on Spotify Music.

Kay has a lot more in store before this year ends and plans on releasing 3 more songs. She is now diving into Hindi music with her debut song “Na Tune Kaha” which will be out October 14th, 2022. She is definitely an artist to look out for.