Networking Group of Navi Mumbai sharing their thoughts on ‘Business Referrals and Strategies’

July 18: Pankaj Harwansh started BNI Navi Mumbai alone with a vision to build a strong

business network. In 2016, Ms. Neeta Chavan joined him, and since then, there has been no turning back. Both Pankaj and Neeta collaboratively take all responsibilities and challenges, right from hiring new staff, juggling office location, attending various business meetings, getting new members on board, and planning various strategies on taking BNI, Navi Mumbai to the next level.

A back-end team of 6 members completes the operations setup, including IT, accounts, business development, and office help. Currently fostered a network of over 600 members on board. In the last five years, these members have been transacting business worth Rs 600+ crore among themselves. The plus point is that BNI is a zero-commission networking platform. The opportunity for business networking is new here in India and especially in Navi Mumbai. When we started BNI groups in Navi Mumbai, we focused on getting start-ups on board. We provided training and business connections to these start-ups during the initial days of their development.

This helped them to understand the power of BNI, and the strength of Business Networking. These small steps helped us in making BNI Navi Mumbai a successful business networking unit. To highlight, during the pandemic alone BNI Navi Mumbai members generated over 235 cr business through networking, and that too through online meetings and phone calls.

BNI's focus is business, and it provides members with the tools and training to take their business to a higher level. When you become a member of a chapter, there are more than 40-80 members to drive your business. BNI also offers training sessions in various aspects like - pitching the deal, how to ask for a referral or give one, how to present your business in 30 seconds and have high visibility, and how to have a focused business talk, etc. These are the tangible benefits of BNI, but there are also intangible ones.

give one, how to present your business in 30 seconds and have high visibility, and how to have a focused business talk, etc. These are the tangible benefits of BNI, but there are also intangible ones.

The directors are the backbone of BNI Navi Mumbai, and their role is to ensure smooth operations, as well as seeing all chapters around Navi Mumbai achieving their business goals. The Directors meet up with members regularly to understand their strengths and challenges, if any, and guide them across various business issues.

Both Pankaj and Neeta are highly focused and open to innovative ideas. Thus, approaching them is like an open door for their employees or regional members. They make sure that every individual is comfortable and can share their thoughts without any doubts.

During uncertain circumstances, Directors have been and ensured they are there to solve or help members in any crisis. They both believe in, ‘You need to have the passion for achieving and surpassing higher goals. Your passion will make you successful. What is important is that you love what you do.’