NeoSOFT is a Great Place To Work-Certified™ Organization For Building And Sustaining A Superior Workplace.

Mumbai, Renowned global technology leader and CMMI L5-certified company - NeoSOFT bagged the Great Place to Work® Certification for building and sustaining a high-trust and high-performance work culture across its 10+ global offices. On this proud occasion, NeoSOFT reached out to thank its employees for their participation and the confidence they have bestowed on them.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

On this coveted achievement, NeoSOFT Founder and Director says, "It is noteworthy to mention here that NeoSOFT has always been committed to continuous improvement with the purpose of reimagining a better future for everyone. There has been a tremendous effort from each one since we set on the journey of enabling inclusivity to create a safe, diverse, equitable, open, and progressive environment for everyone. This outstanding achievement is a testimony of the trust our human capital has bestowed on us and echoes their pride, belief, and the enduring relationship they have built over the years”.

This certification is an accomplishment that will help us elevate the culture and brand value of NeoSOFT in global markets and trigger our efforts in attracting and retaining talent, as well as augment our sales and marketing efforts.

We are proud and grateful to our family of 4000+ people, spread across 10+ global development centers which make NeoSOFT a Great Place to Work. We look forward to continuing this journey together in our next phase of growth and introducing systems to recruit and retain top engineering talent across geographies.

In pursuit of its mission to #buildforbillions, NeoSOFT lays a strong framework for growing and enriching its talent pool. Empowering their employees with the required tools, state-of-art infrastructure, and ongoing learning curve, NeoSOFT stays committed to nurturing an inclusive and adaptable work environment. Their hiring positions across multiple locations can be viewed at careers.neosofttech.com.

About NeoSOFT

NeoSOFT is a CMMi Level 5 global IT consulting & software solutions provider, with operations in 10 territories. It has a total of 4000+ workforce and recently celebrated 25+ years of inception. NeoSOFT holds a reputation for its high-performing engineering teams that drive technology-led business outcomes.