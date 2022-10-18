Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Nayamat Handa Is Here To Wow Us With Her Performance In Hit Song "Kamariya Coco-Cola"

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 3:12 pm

In the world of modelling and entertainment Nayamat Handa is the latest talk of the town and for good reason. Hailing from Delhi, the capital of India Nayamat Handa has shown consistent improvement in her ability to capture people's attention and has put out amazing work which goes above and beyond what is expected from such a relatively young individual. Before we get to know more about her accomplishments let's find out who Nayamat Handa really is.  

Nayamat Handa began her career as a model and was soon proving her talent with titles such as Miss Ghaziabad Earth (2014) and Youngest Top Delhi Model by Zoom awards. In particular, she is praised for her amazing proportions (32-24-34) and has a fashion sense that can put the best to shame. For her bubbly personality and trendy fashion choices, Nayamat Handa has over 700k followers on her Instagram profile.  

It is easy to determine that Nayamat Handa's best work to date is her participation in the song "Kamariya Coco-Cola". "Kamariya Coco-Cola" is a Bhojpuri song by renowned artist Khesari Lal Yadav. The song was released on the 27th of April in the year 2022. Over the past 3 months since the song has been launched on YouTube and other streaming platforms "Kamariya Coco-Cola" has garnered over 6 million views on the official T series channel. "Kamariya Coco-Cola" was also trending at number 8 for 2 whole weeks since the day of its launch. From the general consensus and specifically the comments that people have left on the video show that a major portion of this appreciation goes to Nayamat Handa. Her visuals are on par with international models and her acting skills have also had a chance to shine.  

Nayamat Handa has definitely brought a lot to the table and her talent captured on camera has given her the attention she deserves. Some of the other hit songs where she has starred are O Sathiya by Deep Ohsaan (Bollywood), Tommy Diya Jeena by Shok E(Punjabi), Yaad by Vikas Kumar (Haryanvi), Yaari by Manna Phagwara (Punjabi), One side love by Shok E (Punjabi) and Bahane by Kamal Gill (Punjabi). She has also played a main role in the Telugu web series-Erra Gulabhila Govindu.  

Nayamat Handa is now on her way to building a larger network and hopes to influence people with her work as a model, actress and overall entertainer. She believes that her journey has just started and there is a lot more that can be achieved before she is able to represent herself on a global scale. If you want to know more about Nayamat Handa make sure to follow her on her social media profiles today! 

