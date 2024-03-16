Guest Posting Tips For Buyers

After selecting the guest post marketplace, buyers must focus on high-quality prospects to maximize their outreach efforts. The two most crucial elements are:

1. Authoritative Website

The guest blogging prospects must have good traffic stats, high domain authority (DA), page authority (PA), and low spam score. The stats indicate the website's reputation and editorial standards. Always opt for quality sites to ensure high engagement and better SEO outputs.

2. Relevant Niche

Guest posts work only when the niche of the prospect overlaps with yours. It attracts the interest of host site readers and demonstrates your experience. For example, if you own a gym, writing for a transportation-related website won’t help. You should get backlinks from relevant fitness and lifestyle blogs to avoid spam.

To maximize the guest posting impact, the buyers need to focus on the following:

a. Guest Post Ideas

Your content for each prospect must be unique and align with the content strategy of publishers. It’ll increase the chances of guest post-acceptance and offer a unique perspective. So, brainstorm your opinions, insights, and experiences and pitch a topic that’s relevant and interesting for the audience of your target website.

You can find popular topics through Google Trends or other keyword research tools (Ahrefs, Semrush, or Moz). Prevent repetition and choose topics that aren’t covered on the website before.

b. Pitching Guest Post

After finalizing the content ideas, you must contact site owners and request collaboration. Here are some clear strategies to increase the chances of your pitch getting accepted:

Start with an attention-grabbing email subject line to hook the reader. Be concise, and don’t add unnecessary details.

Don’t start your mail with Sir/Madam. Instead, be personal, mention the name, and talk briefly about their past publications.

Personalize your pitch and cover your idea (what you’ll be writing). Also, mention why you should be the one writing it and emphasize content quality.

Send your pitch on a weekday morning so it’s in their inbox before they start working.

Use your judgment before contacting anyone, and stay relevant. Also, be prepared for discussion on content ideas or pricing.

c. Write Amazing Content

When your pitch is accepted, it’s time to start writing your guest post. Go through the provided content guidelines and look at elements like word count, images, tone of voice, and headings. Also, research relevant keywords and incorporate them naturally.

Ensure perfect grammar and break up your text with images, headings, subheadings, and bullet points. Also, add relevant host site links and only mention your brand when needed.

Add Author Bio: It’s the section where you’re allowed to be self-promotional. Emphasize your brand and try to increase your following. You may add a headshot and links to social media channels.

d. Track Your Results

Once you’ve published the guest post, promote it and share it on social media platforms. It’ll drive traffic and boost visibility. Also, engage with people who share the post, monitor the comments, and respond to the readers.

Track the performance of your post to measure ROI. Utilize Google Analytics for this purpose and determine if your strategy needs improvement. Also, analyze the reach and page views over a certain period for a broader perspective.