Nathan Sanahuja Enthrals All As An Ace Entrepreneur, Influencer Strategist, And Social Media Manager

A close look around will let people know how industries around the world have seen major changes and developments. A closer gaze will also let them notice how all these changes were a direct result of the endless work and visionary ideas of a few youngsters and progressive thinkers in the world of business. Their ideas, combined with their abilities to execute them effortlessly in their businesses, helped the whole business world thrive and how. One cannot go without noticing the impact that young business owners had on their respective fields, and speaking of one, we saw how Nathan Sanahuja did the same with his multiple successful businesses across niches and mainly in the digital space.

Nathan Sanahuja was born on 29th December 2000 in Nancy, France, and today at only 21 years of age is already a well-recognized name in the world of business as an entrepreneur, influencer strategist, and social media manager. In 2015, while he was a teenager, he kick-started his career and became the brain behind several successful brands and businesses, and since then never looked back.

A few years back, when he decided to build his career in business, the online space was the first sector that attracted him the most. This led him to become a founder of NS Media, a top social media marketing company today. He founded the company with the vision to offer clients access to the best influencers for their brands and businesses, which could take them nearer their desired revenues and growth. This also helped him work along with some of the most prominent names in the influencer marketing sector, like Kourtney K.

Nathan Sanahuja (@nathan_sanahuja) today is the brain behind several other incredible businesses like Media Stellar, ERAMEDIA, Divine Luxury Cars Rental, The Arts Club Metz, Garden Lounge Club, and Alien Secret Society.

He loves founding new companies that can add more value to the lives of the ones he aims to serve and thus has attained massive success and name so far in his career, even as a 21-year-old.

