The Indian Achievers’ Forum has bestowed upon Naga Simhadri Apparao Polireddi the prestigious Indian Achievers' Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field of Information Technology. With a career spanning over two decades, Polireddi has demonstrated unparalleled expertise in AI/ML-powered Digital Transformation, garnering accolades and recognition from renowned institutions worldwide.
Polireddi's journey in the Information Technology sector has been marked by innovation and excellence. As a Visionary AI/ML Software Architect, he has leveraged emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, and Web Chatbots to drive digital transformation across diverse domains including Banking, Financial Services, Telecom, and Software Engineering.
His dedication to excellence extends beyond technical prowess; Polireddi has also excelled as a mentor and leader, nurturing talent within his teams and preparing them for successful careers in the industry. His commitment to mentorship and coaching has earned him admiration and respect from colleagues and peers alike.
Among his notable achievements are the India Achievers Award 2023, recognizing his exemplary contributions to the IT landscape. Additionally, Polireddi received the Best Researcher Award in 2023 for his groundbreaking research on AI and ML applications in education, published in Springer Nature. He was also honored with the American Express 2023 Edward P. Gilligan Award for his instrumental role in the successful delivery of innovative projects.
Currently serving as a Technical Lead Software Development at IKON Tech Services for Verizon, Polireddi continues to push the boundaries of knowledge and innovation. His extensive experience in Software Development, Maintenance, and Technical Leadership, coupled with his academic background including a Master of Computer Science degree from Arizona State University, positions him as a thought leader in the field.
Polireddi's contributions extend beyond his professional endeavors; he is also actively involved in scholarly research and publication, with works featured in prestigious journals and conferences. As a distinguished speaker at IEEE international conferences, he contributes to cutting-edge discussions on topics such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Web Security.
With a global clientele spanning across Singapore, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, and the USA, Polireddi continues to utilize his expertise in financial and telecom domains, alongside web development technologies and cloud infrastructure, to deliver innovative solutions and drive digital transformation on a global scale.