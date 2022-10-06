Mrs. Universe Asia USA 2022 Dr. Shreyaa Sumi Makes Global Debut With Her Presence At Mrs. Universe 2022

Dr.Shreyaa Sumi is an International Model of Indian Origin who is officially selected to represent the Title Mrs.Universe Asia USA-2022 at Mrs.Universe to be held in Seoul, South Korea from December 3rd to December 11th, 2022. Dr.Shreyaa Sumi is all set to grace the ramp. Now she has the opportunity to continue paving the way to influence further.She is an international celebrity ambassador and a brand ambassador for numerous international brands and charitable organizations.

Dr.Shreyaa Sumi is no stranger to competition or winning. The California based Model, Actress, Influencer and a Mediapreneur is an Indian-American and first ever Model who has roots originating from TamilNadu,India to have achieved this Title. Representation still matters in competitions and the new Queen is serving her title with stunning pride.Apart from top beauty pageants, her list of awards leaves no space. With such strong ambition and persona, she is truly an inspiration for many young women.The long lists of awards includes with bagging the highest of Honor ''Asia's Women of Influence-Lifetime Achievement Award'', Global Change Maker award, International Influencer of the year, Iconic International Women Award, Gandhi Mandela International Award among many more accolades.

Dr.Shreyaa Sumi is a multi-international award winner. Many of her stories are featured and published in Magazines & Newspapers. Recently, Dr.Shreyaa Sumi has been featured on the Crowns Platform Magazine USA cover, highlighting her Social project about ''Domestic Violence Awareness'' against Women and Girls. She truly lives her passions out loud, breaking the barriers and proving that true talent exists beyond borders even for someone like her who has no family background in the media, fashion and entertainment industry. A woman of substance that she is, holds a Doctorate of Honors, Ph.D in Media & Fashion from USA university. Balancing her professional and personal life, she is a super mom to her 10 years old daughter. She wants to inspire young girls to aim big and create an impactful future for themselves. Dr.Shreyaa sumi is leaving no stones unturned, when it comes to preparation. She has been trained by an International Mentor who is skilled in pageantry for more than 15years. Dr.Shreyaa Sumi is currently mastering the skills of professional Hair and Makeup, an important aspect required for any pageant. She took classes for Makeup and grooming from a well renowned Celebrity Makeup Artist in Hollywood, USA who has also worked for Emmy Award, Oscar Award winning Actress.

As newly crowned Mrs.Universe Asia USA 2022 and already navigating through international platforms, now she is eyeing to make her debut on the global podium. Her story is truly inspiring, from building rock-solid confidence throughout these years, creating her own identity internationally as a multi-talented self made woman. With sheer determination, Dr.Shreyaa Sumi is optimistic to make her presence felt in the forthcoming Mrs.Universe pageant. For the same, she is working on various aspects. Elaborating about it, the model said,“I intend to stay fit , happy and positive under any circumstances. When you achieve a balance internally, you can have tremendous outcomes in your career. According to me, Beauty is subjective and only skin deep. Inner beauty outshines outer beauty any day. That’s the thing about inner beauty, unlike physical beauty, which grabs the spotlight on itself, inner beauty shines on everyone, catching and holding them in its embrace, making the person look more beautiful. Inner beauty is a combination of your personality, intelligence, integrity, elegance, and politeness. At the same time, I agree that a certain level of grooming is needed in the fashion and entertainment field, when you make a career in front of the camera. But there is pressure from the society that is obsessed with physical stats, certain body shape and skin color etc. It's definitely important to understand inner beauty. We shouldn't forget that, if beauty is not reflecting in your heart then no amount of outer enhancements are going to make someone beautiful.