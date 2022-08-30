Mrs Ranjit Kaur and Mr Karan's Impeccable Journey of Completing 500 Interior Projects with 'Concept Next'

Nowadays, everyone is on the lookout for inevitably-gorgeous home decor. Millennials who have unconventional living standards consider their home décor as a reflection of their personality. However, opting for a designing firm that comprehends your vision and curates the most cost-competitive designs is a daunting task. But now, setting up or enhancing the aesthetics of the home has become easy peasy - "Concept Next" has come to your rescue!

Employing augmented and virtual reality, 3D technology, and cloud computing, Concept Next can help curate exemplary designs for kitchens, bedrooms, living rooms, wardrobes, bathrooms, and whatnot! The company offers its customers seamless home interiors and renovation experiences at a pocket-friendly price.

Everything About The Interior Designing Firm - Concept Next!

Concept Next is a 19 years old Company setup by Mrs Ranjit Kaur and Mr Karan. To date, Concept Next has completed up to 500 houses and has received incredible reviews from its clients. Some of their potential clients include Unity Group, Maxfort Schools, Mr Vijender Gupta MLA, Haldiram Bhujiawala, Girish Switches, Gupta Toys Corporation, Sample flat Max heights Kundli, and more.

The differentiating aspect of this interior designing firm is that they bear the principles of Vashu shastra in mind - and formulate designs accordingly. Vastu Shastra suggests the right colour, format, shape, and directions for the house - to ensure positivity and happiness in every nook and corner. For a house to become a home, it must have a certain energy, and Concept Next delivers just that. The primary USP of the company is:

"At Concept Next, we see practically in our projects and also use aesthetics to our advantage in our field. For example, the kitchen should be simple to maintain so that the lady-of-the-house or whosoever is managing the kitchen should not have a tough time, and in addition, its overall planning should be consistent".

How Concept Next is Expanding Exponentially

By incorporating the most effective design plans and innovating new designs, Concept Next is doing a fantastic job. As of 2022, the company is working with a staff strength of 25 employees with offices in Gurgaon and Delhi. Mr Karan, the director of the company, believes, "we have had a good run in the business till now, and we get a viable number of contracts via positive word of mouth publicity".

"Setting the core ethos of 'hard work is the single most important key to success and more so in this line of work," Mrs Kaur also underlines the importance of the grace of the lord in not just getting projects for work but also for ensuring their successful and on-time completion across the board.

Having started their company from scratch, Mrs Kaur and Mr Karan have managed to etch out a position of themselves ahead of their competitors. They provide a healthy pay scale to their employees and can retain them all without any compromise. Concept Next not only provides top-notch services to their clients but also creates the kind of building that remains unshaken even after an earthquake!

Concept Next Completed 500 Interior Decors…

The artistic works in the interior of any space designed bestow a pleasing atmosphere to live in. Besides, it also personifies the lifestyle of one's living. Due to this artistic temperament and outstanding skills, Concept Next so far has completed 500 interior decors. The major differentiative of this company is that they always begin with preliminary space planning. Then, move forward, considering the client's demand. Up next, they create layouts and decide on promising means to fulfil their client's desired objectives.

In addition, before finalising any set of drawings which may include furniture layouts, ceiling designs, electrical, woodwork, wall concepts and flooring, Concept Next always seeks the client's approval for a promising outcome. Mr Singh and Mrs Kaur love their work and are delighted with their current undertakings. In other words, they have a perfectly-rooted setup in their line of expertise.

Functionality, creativeness, excellence and magnificence are the basic beliefs of the company. Mrs Kaur says, "Starting from the layouts to execution, we do all the things required to meet our client's prospects, in fact even more. This, in turn, helps us to create a healthy relationship with our clients - so that whenever their colleagues or friends need help regarding the interior, they can refer us!"