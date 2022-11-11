MPL Referral Code: GNSR85 (Claim 2022 Sign Up Bonus)

Mpl referral code is GNSR85. Using this referral code you will claim Rs.75 sign up bonus and additional 5% cashback on a friend's first deposit. MPL is an Indian E-sports and fantasy games platform that allows users to earn cash prizes.

Today in this post, I will give you complete information regarding MPL Referral Code 2022 GNSR85.

What is MPL Referral Code?

GNSR85 is a MPL app referral code. By applying referral code you will get the Rs.75 signup bonus. You can earn 5% cashback on sharing your referral code with your friends.

About Mobile Premier League (MPL)

Mobile Premier League is an Indian E-sports and fantasy games platform that allows users to earn cash prizes. You can download the app on your android and iOS devices. Users can play games and earn cash wins in real time. Both free games and paid games are available on MPL. A small entry fee can convert into decent prize money if you have the skill and understanding of the game.

Users can choose from different types of games, like 1on1 games or tournaments. You can browse the variety of games and see what suits your liking. Winning cash prizes is possible regularly if you practice the games well. There are many users who play games here regularly so winning can be a bit difficult at the start, once you get practice your skill you will start winning on a frequent basis.

MPL Apk Download 2022

How To Signup on MPL Pro App?

Once downloaded just click on install and open it normally.

Once you open, you will get the signup page.

Now sign up through Mobile number, just enter your mobile number.

To get a Signup bonus you need to enter below MPL Pro App Referral Code.

MPL Pro App Referral Code: GNSR85

Now click on submit and verify your mobile number with a one-time password.

Now you will receive a signup bonus in your MPL Wallet.

How To Play Games and win Paytm Cash?

First of all, open the MPL Pro App on your device.

Now you will get more than 21 games to play on MPL.

Select any games based on your skill.

Now you can participate in a Live tournament or you can join battle using your Bonus cash.

Or else you can register for upcoming events if you don’t find any live battles.

Play the game and try to score top.

Once you win the battle, your winning cash will be credited instantly in MPL Pro Wallet.

Winning cash will transfer easily into Paytm and Bank Account.

That’s it and enjoy it.

MPL Referral Code

MPL Refer & Earn Offer

1) Click on Wallet.

2) Here you find the Invite And Earn option click on it.

3) Now when your friend’s signup through your referral link.

4) You and Your friends Get Rs.9 to Rs 50, you also earn some coins.

5) Complete small tasks and get an MPL token for free. You can play for free by using these MPL tokens.

You can use this money for playing the game and earn big amounts!!

How do I get a free MPL bonus?

Just use the MPL Referral code – GNSR85. Enter this referral code in your MPL app to avail upto 150 rupees MPL cash bonus.

Can I earn more money by using the MPL referral code?

By using our referral code in MPL pro gaming app, you will get bonus cash of upto Rs. 150. However, if you make a deposit to your account, you can receive an additional cash bonus upto Rs. 50.

How can I withdraw money from the MPL App?

MPL provides multiple withdrawing options to its users. You can withdraw your money through Paytm, UPI, Amazon Pay, or directly to your bank account.

What Is MPL Referral Code 2022 Today?

The MPL Pro referral code 2022 for today is GNSR85. This will help you to get the cash bonus.

Conclusion

So, this is all about the MPL app Referral Code which is “GNSR85. Users can easily create an account on the MPL Pro platform and can get a Rs.75 sign up bonus