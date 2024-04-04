Speaking at the occasion, Ms. Marie Muldowney, Managing Director, Moody’s Analytics, congratulated all those who went through the four months of training and qualified for the certification. She added, “We, at Moody’s Analytics, are very pleased to have partnered with PGP Academy, led by Rahul Banerjee, to bring the best of our wealth management programmes to India and the region. Rahul has been an ambassador for us and a fierce believer that there is a need for a wealth management programme in India given the growing wealth and exponential growth of high-net-worth individuals.” Ms. Marie expressed her gratitude to Mr. Navneet Munot, Managing Director of HDFC Mutual Fund, and praised HDFC Mutual Fund for being at the forefront of supporting the initiative and helping bring it to many Indian wealth management professionals.