Mohd Arbaaz Khan Of Arbaaz Vlogs Charts A Success Story For Himself

Having the dreams to become a prominent name and personality in one’s journey is one thing, but putting in the right efforts, working hard and hustling each day, walking on unconventional roads and making some bold choices in life to make those dreams a reality is a different thing altogether. Only a handful of people belong to the latter category and the ones who do go ahead in charting their own success stories. Leveraging the power of social media and thriving on his creativity and passion, YouTuber and content creator of Arbaaz Vlogs, Mohd Arbaaz Khan, did the same.

Mohd Arbaaz Khan is the one who hailed from UP/Delhi and was raised in a very humble family background. Even after all the hurdles and challenges he faced, including staying away from his parents from a very young age with his three sisters at his uncle’s place, completing his studies and trying to find his footing with his work, he chose to continue walking his path, no matter what. The 1996-born, today as a 26-year-old, is already a well-known YouTuber and blogger on social media with Arbaaz Vlogs (https://www.youtube.com/@ArbaazVlogs/featured).

This youngster, however, to support his family, had begun with a small business of selling t-shirts and shirts on Delhi streets and was famous for his communication skills with customers. Someone had then suggested him to try social media to grow his business, and so in 2016, he began with Muhammad Arbaaz Official, sharing news-based content. Though he isn’t active on this channel today, it still has 1.11 million subscribers. In 2020, he started creating his daily vlogs and thus created his new YouTube channel Arbaaz Vlogs. With this channel, he posted videos on historical places, which became such a huge hit that he started visiting different parts of India to vlog other places and then, in 2022, also made his first international trip to Egypt.

He since then has visited places like Jordan, Dubai, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and Iraq. The young talent from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, today has created a lifestyle that has attracted the significant attention of all, especially the youth who aspire to build a successful career like his on social media.

Mohd Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazvlogs96) proudly says that opportunities didn’t knock on his doors, but he created them for himself and thus could come this far in his journey as a YouTuber, blogger and content creator.