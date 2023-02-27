Model Roselyn D’Souza AKA Rojalin Harichandan Credits Theater For Her Success And Shares Tips For Success In Glamour Gorld

Every year, lakhs of people dream of making a career in modelling or acting. However, only a few have it all to compete in this highly competitive field. Apart from talent, one also requires commitment, perseverance, a go-getter attitude and thick skin for rejections. One person who didn’t get demotivated by the struggles that came her way is model and actress Roselyn D’Souza aka Rojalin Harichandan.

At the very young age of 24, Roselyn has achieved what many just dream of. She has been a highly successful model who has walked the ramp for several brands. She has also modelled for big brands like Fortune soya, Ponds cream and Daisy Dee. Roselyn received immense appreciation for her calendar shoot for PNG jewellers and has also rocked the covers of prominent magazines like Woman’s Era and Stars week. She has achieved success at beauty pageants too and has won titles of Miss Bhubaneswar 2015 and Miss Nirvana 2018.

Before stepping into modelling, Roselyn was a theatre artist. She credits her experience in the theatre field for the skills she has inculcated. These skills have helped her to make it big in the glamour world.

In a recent conversation, Roselyn said, “As an actor, one needs to be focused. Practice is also crucial. I believe in learning consistently and this has helped me in shaping my career. On stage, there are no retakes; therefore, one needs to be confident and focused. These stage appearances truly prepare the person for a better future.”

Roselyn is also known for her performances in music videos such as ‘Patiala Peg’ Reason, Tu mile by T-series and ‘Yeh Ashiqui. Her song girlfriend nahi Biwi chahiye has gone viral and topped the charts this season. She is an internet sensation and has achieved it all in barely 5 years. She started her film career with a lead role in a Hindi film titled ‘Room- the Mystery’. She is currently working on Telugu and Tamil films as a lead actress and also on 2 web series intended for OTT platforms.

Roselyn’s journey has been commendable and she has got herself a spot on the list of successful names in the entertainment industry. She is an inspiration for other youngsters that they can achieve whatever they work hard for. We congratulate her on her achievements and wish her luck in the future.