Model And Actress Sofia Parveen Has The Perfect Advice For Newcomers In The Industry

The world of glitz is magnetic and millions secretly wish to make a mark with their talent. However, not everyone gets the chance or exposure. While some blame it on luck, model and actress Sofia Parveen thinks that it is more about strategy and persistence. She says that it is incredibly difficult to make it big in the extremely competitive field but with the right strategy and ample patience, one can succeed.

Sofia was passionate about acting and modeling from a very young age. She chose to study acting after school. She says that a skill-building course in the field is a great way to hone skills and get a break into the industry. Sofia also advises newcomers to keep working on their skills whether they choose an acting course or not.

She says that it is most important to believe that you can do it or self-doubt will kill all your chances. She remembers the time when she still hadn’t got her first paid contract and says that she used to say to herself every day that the day would come soon. Sofia believes that positive thinking helped her attract work and fame. Before Sofia started working as a model for big brands, she was a national theater actress and won awards for her spectacular performance.

Later she made her camera acting debut with T-series and has since appeared in multiple music videos, tv ads, international commercials, and calendar shoots. Sofia has also been a part of many designer ramp shows. She is now preparing for her debut in South Indian movies.

Sofia says that her incredible journey from being a struggler to an award-winning actress and international model has been possible due to her patience. She advises newcomers to be patient and only accept assignments that make them feel good.

She also feels that everyone should follow a hobby or a cause they like despite their busy schedules. “A hobby or cause is a great way to relax after a hectic work schedule,” says Sofia. She is closely associated with the causes of animal rights and women's empowerment. She has rescued and adopted numerous strays in the past and says that they help her stay happy. Sofia is also the proud winner of the 7th "International Women Empowerment Award".

Fans and other people in the industry recognize Sofia as a person with a gorgeous face, a kind soul, and spectacular talent. She says that above all, it is important to be humble and kind and create meaningful connections because success can be temporary but connections are forever.

Her huge social media following is proof that Sofia practices all that she advises others. Sofia has numerous projects lined up and we wish her luck.

