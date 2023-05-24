Milkomeda Announces Deployment To The Cardano (ADA) Sidechain, Solana (SOL) Sees Users Spike While The TMS Network (TMSN) Captures Mass Appeal

In the past month, the online trading platform currently in its presale run - TMS Network (TMSN), made history, even attracting some Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) holders. Today, we will take a closer look at what makes this rising presale phenomenon so appealing that it has raised over $5.5M.

Cardano (ADA)

A significant rollout to the Milkomeda C1 sidechain on the Cardano (ADA) blockchain has been disclosed by Milkomeda, a Layer 2 protocol that adds EVM functionality to non-EVM blockchains. It claims that v5 on mainnet C1 -- the most recent bridge contract -- has recently been successfully implemented on the Cardano (ADA) Milkomeda C1 sidechain.

However, this news did not impact the Cardano (ADA) token value as it now trades at $0.3651, which is a fall of 1.58% in the last 24 hours. The trading volume of Cardano (ADA) has also fallen by 25.65%, as it now sits at $139,797,889.

From a technical viewpoint, the current Cardano (ADA) movement looks bearish, as all moving averages show strong sell signals. Because of this, experts predict that Cardano (ADA) may sink to $0.32 soon, making many Cardano (ADA) holders migrate to other projects as they look to recoup losses.

Solana (SOL)

In May, the number of active and new addresses on Solana (SOL) increased significantly. According to stats from TheBlock, the number of new addresses on Solana (SOL) reached 298.31K on May 16th. This is a significant development since the indicator shows the financial influx to Solana (SOL) and suggests that the token is still a desirable asset.

On the other hand, the Solana (SOL) token value leaves a lot to be desired as it now has a value of $20.22, down 1.38% overnight. The 24-hour trading volume of Solana (SOL) also plummeted by 26% and now sits at $138,709,294.

The technical analysis of Solana (SOL) also paints a bearish picture, with its moving averages and technical indicators in red. Due to all these red charts, analysts predict that Solana (SOL) may fall to its support level of $17 by December 2023.

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) will introduce the first-ever decentralized trading platform built on the Ethereum blockchain, where users may trade all derivatives using cryptocurrency payments in an entirely private manner. TMS Network (TMSN) will allow users to not have to go through account creation or KYC checks. They can connect their crypto wallet to the platform and trade multiple asset classes anonymously.

As another point of difference between TMS Network (TMSN) and plenty of its rivals, TMS Network (TMSN) will have a social trading infrastructure where users may copy what other experienced traders are doing and make profits off their choices.

Stage 4 of the presale for TMSN, the native token of the platform, is now underway, and one TMSN token is being offered for just $0.093. Holding the TMSN token will bring governance voting rights and commission fees from each trade made on the TMS Network (TMSN) platform.

By the end of December 2023, the value of the TMS Network (TMSN) token might reach $1, according to experts, as they see this platform resolving problems for millions of traders. We believe that TMS Network (TMSN) may be the most promising investment prospect in 2023, so sign up for its presale now..

