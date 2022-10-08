Mexc Referral Code To Get 10% Instant Kickback & Upto $1000 USDT Bonus

Mexc referral code is “147vt” to get signup bonus upto $1000 usdt. Mexc global is one the leading high performance crypto exchange which facilitate both spot and futures trading. For the futures trade mexc is providing $1000 bonus as signup you have to complete different steps to claim. Mexc is developed by experts from the banking industry and is capable of completing 1.4 million transactions per second. So if you are new trader and want to know more about crypto trading just visit coinsupermart.

MEXC Global is one of the world’s leading digital asset exchanges. Trusted by over 7 million users worldwide, MEXC delivers a superlative trading experience with secure, safe, and speedy transactions, 1,500+ listed cryptocurrencies, and intuitive user interface.

Mexc Referral Code

Mexc Referral Code 147vt Signup Bonus $1000 Signup Reward On Related stories 24995 is Bybit Referral Code (Use Code to Claim Bonus) Deposit Per Refer 50% Cashback Referral Code 147vt

How To Claim Signup Using MEXC Referral Code?

Normally if you create new account on mexc you will get nothing. But if you are new to mexc and create account using referral link or code than you will get instant 10% kickback rewards and futures reward upto $1000. So just follow below steps to claim bonus

Enter email password phone number and other required details as per your country.

Enter Mexc referral code : 147vt

Deposit USDt or any other crypto

Enjoy 10% kickback in spot trading

Trading fee will be cashback 100%.

And 1000 usd rewards for futures trades in Mxc.

In Spot trading mxc offer zero maker fees.

How To Verify Mexc Signup bonus Using referral code

a. Reward balance: Your reward will be issued to your contract account. Open your mobile application and select "Assets" -> "Futures" to verify your balance.

b. Usage History: Visit the official MEXC website at www.mexc.com and select "Futures Markets" -> "My Orders" -> "Capital Flow". The green number represents the total value of the issued reward and the red number represents the utilized value of the issued reward.

Mexc Global Features

SPOT TRADING with Various digital assets at your fingertips

HD COLD WALLET system guarantees the security of your assets.

100K TPS MATCHING ENGINE. Mexc ultra-fast matching engine ensures that overloads are a thing of the past.

Spot trading with zero fee on all pairs

Conclusion Of Mexc Referral Offer

Mexc referral code is “147vt” to enjoy rewards worth of $1000 in your first deposit. Mexc offers every new user with rewards. So must enter referral code while creating account on Mxc.