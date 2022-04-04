Monday, Apr 04, 2022
MetaMonopoly Is Here To Change The Game For Blockchain-Based Gaming Enthusiasts

MetaMonopoly is a new project with an ambitious roadmap. It was launched in the first quarter of 2022 with the game development and design, a member forum, influencer partnerships, and token presale.

MetaMonopoly

Updated: 04 Apr 2022 5:38 pm

The artwork for the MetaMonopoly mascot will probably look familiar, just with a more modern twist. Fitting, as this is a modern game. MetaMonopoly is a play-to-earn crypto game hosted on the Ethereum blockchain. It lets players interact with friends, enjoy good-natured competition, and win cryptocurrency.

A pair of tokens power the game. $MONOPOLY is the governance token that drives the entire ecosystem. $MCOIN is the decentralized in-game token. MetaMonopoly is making waves in the crypto industry as a casual, easy to play fast paced game with family-friendly fun. It is a player versus player model with gameplay built around floating through space, claiming land on planets, planting bases, and earning tokens from other players.

The token presale is live, and the website makes reserving them a breeze by including a wallet link for purchase. The $MONOPOLY currency will be deposited to the same ETH address, and there is no lockup period. This controlled fintech ecosystem aims to form a decentralized autonomous organization or DAO. This entity will be community-controlled, and all $MONOPOLY token holders will have a voting consensus. There will be a community treasury of 350,000,000 tokens and a multisig quorum.

MetaMonopoly is a new project with an ambitious roadmap. It was launched in the first quarter of 2022 with the game development and design, a member forum, influencer partnerships, and token presale. The second quarter will see the uniswap launch, social marketing, game trailer, and Twitch integration. The third quarter consists of scholarship programs, guild partnerships, e-sports partnerships, and the beta release. The fourth quarter of 2022 will see the official game release and a global ad campaign, Twitch partnerships, and e-sports contracts.

To become better acquainted with MetaMonopoly, the game has social media accounts on Twitter, Instagram, Telegram, and TikTok. Currently, MetaMonopoly has had a massive impact in a very short period, and things look extremely promising ahead.
 

