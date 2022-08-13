Meta Salvador Set To Go Live With A 10 Billion Initial Supply

What started as a faint echo, then a distant possibility, is now becoming a need as renowned entities such as Facebook express their interest through sizable investments. Yes, I’m talking about the Meta Salvador project.

Meta Salvador developers have finally set a date for their official debut, taking their services and operations to the public. The decentralized financial payment network is now ready to rebuild the traditional payments stack on the blockchain, and August 31, 2022 marks the beginning of this noble commitment.

While others are only realizing it now, the dream has remained alive for Meta Salvador for the past two years, having been scaling upon their efforts since December 2020. At the forefront to usher in Meta Salvador is its native Colon token code.

Colon (Meta Salvador) is a p2p community platform that allows individuals to recognize and commercialize their assets, as well as purchase and trade land and gaming activities. Through properties to sports, Meta Salvador provides a diverse range of experiences that will make you feel at ease.

This launching will mean many things and is no mean achievement because of the level of competition in the crypto market today. Meta Salvador has had to face this opposition throughout its market cycle, before making this much-anticipated entrance scheduled for August 20. The crypto project is finally ready for launching and the market cannot hide its excitement any longer. To get here, input from different industry leaders, all renowned, have been in play.

Meta Salvador Cryptocurrency

The cryptocurrency, which is deployed on Binance Smart Chain (BSC BEP-20) utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency Metasa, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development. As of December 2020, the network has transacted an estimated $299 billion for over 2 million users.

Value proposition

A game changer in the blockchain ecosystem, Meta Salvador allows users to enjoy programmable payments as well as opening financial infrastructure development.

send greeting cards to their loved ones in form of NFT. Credit to the growth potential the platform has displayed, it has managed to attract significant support from its community of users who believe in the project’s futuristic goal.

The launching is also a statement of reassurance after performing a series of upgrades on the crypto project to make it better. Among the upgrades that have since been made include revamping the website and setting for a more intuitive UI. Further reassuring those whose lives would be enriched by the cryptocurrency, Meta Salvador has asserted that it is coming in as a stable project, with solid and legitimate backers so users can trust what the project stands for.