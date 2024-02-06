Menswear For Women: The Rise Of Gender-Blurring Fashion

The trend of gender fluidity has introduced the trend of style fluidity. The gender-blurring menswear for women has challenged the traditional norms. From oversized hoodies and sweatshirts to bulky sneakers, fashion labels have come up with agender or unisex clothing lines for women. Companies like Apple have started introducing items that can be worn stylishly by men as well as women. iWatches are one such item.
Although men’s clothing is more functional and less fitted than women's, it can be styled smartly to look feminine. Maintaining proper sizing is necessary to prevent the outfit from seeming out of proportion. However, if you accessorise or style yourself well, you will never fail to draw attention.
Here are 5 outfit suggestions and styling tips for gold who wish to jump on the bandwagon. Read on to learn how to style your look and appear smart:
Invest in Sweatshirts
Sweatshirts, hoodies, sweatpants for women and joggers are certain clothing items that can be worn by men and women alike. They are perfect as loungewear, they allow easy movement and can be easily paired with sneakers for women.
Styling Tip: The first buy from the men’s section must be the smallest size. If you are short in height, a small-sized men’s hoodie will be the best fit for you. Fitted sweatshirts are always a good option if you want to buy something true to size.
Stay Warm in Blazers
Blazers are the best garments to stay warm and look formal. However, you must try it before you buy it. Even a formal female winter jacket is a good investment but make sure that it is well-fitted. A loose blazer can make both men and women appear sloppy.
Styling Tip: Wear your blazer with a turtleneck in winter and a cotton buttoned shirt in summer. A female winter jacket can be worn with skirts and boots to look chic at a semi-formal office party.
Accessorise like Men
Men have a minimalist approach when it comes to dressing up and accessorising themselves. Watches, hats, scarves, and even pocket squares are some of the most sought-after embellishments for your minimal outfits. Follow the same colour palette for a striking personality.
Styling Tip: The colours that you wear must complement each other. For instance, balance your outfit with only one bright colour at a time. Monochromatic looks are in and can be easily pulled off.
Sporty Shirts and T-Shirts
Shirts and T-shirts have always been unisex. These garments have evolved with time. Cheques on bright colours and men expressing themselves by wearing bright t-shirts have made it easy for girls from all age groups. The girls’ winter jacket collection of premium brands has items that go well with these staple shirts and t-shirts.
Styling Tip: Sweatpants for women go well with t-shirts. Girls can have fun by pairing their spread collar shirts with jeans, shorts, and skirts. Make sure you match the colours and tuck in your shirts and t-shirts appropriately depending on the button.
Tantalising Trousers, Jeans and Shorts
At one point in time, it was disrespectful for women to show their knees. However, times have changed and so have the rules. Trendy cotton chinos, loosely fitted jeans, and straight-fit cotton trousers are the must-haves in every woman's closet. The latest track pants women’s collection are sporty and comfortable.
Styling Tip: When investing in a pair of jeans or trousers, make sure that they fit you perfectly from the waist. A well-fitted pair of jeans makes you look sharp and keeps you comfortable.
Wrapping It Up
Gender-blurring fashion trends are more about making a statement and starting a movement. The millennials have introduced a new way of expressing oneself by styling men’s clothing items for women super stylishly. This new way of dressing up applauds authenticity and inspires versatility. Whether it’s a tailored blazer, the latest track pants women’s collection or a pair of loose joggers, the point is to embrace freedom unapologetically. Let's all join this wave and allow fashion to transcend labels.