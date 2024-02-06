Menswear For Women: The Rise Of Gender-Blurring Fashion

The trend of gender fluidity has introduced the trend of style fluidity. The gender-blurring menswear for women has challenged the traditional norms. From oversized hoodies and sweatshirts to bulky sneakers, fashion labels have come up with agender or unisex clothing lines for women. Companies like Apple have started introducing items that can be worn stylishly by men as well as women. iWatches are one such item.

Although men’s clothing is more functional and less fitted than women's, it can be styled smartly to look feminine. Maintaining proper sizing is necessary to prevent the outfit from seeming out of proportion. However, if you accessorise or style yourself well, you will never fail to draw attention.

Here are 5 outfit suggestions and styling tips for gold who wish to jump on the bandwagon. Read on to learn how to style your look and appear smart:

Invest in Sweatshirts

Sweatshirts, hoodies, sweatpants for women and joggers are certain clothing items that can be worn by men and women alike. They are perfect as loungewear, they allow easy movement and can be easily paired with sneakers for women.