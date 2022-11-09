Meet Vineet Singh, The Man Behind Castler An 18 Month Old Startup Pioneering The Field Of Digital Escrow In India

Asking the right questions and focusing on building solutions is the secret behind the success of Vineet Singh’s escrow startup, Castler. Castler was started to provide end-to-end modern escrow services suitable for the new era of companies that conduct their business over the internet.

We sat down with Vineet to know more about his journey and how Castler is pioneering an emerging industry in India!

As a veteran entrepreneur, what advice would you give to budding entrepreneurs?

Think before you leap. More often than not you will find yourself at crossroads in the future, and a well-thought-out decision will always ensure that you are satisfied with your choices and the results, whatever they may be.

You have been a serial entrepreneur. What keeps you hooked?

Once you achieve success, you always want more. You get addicted to the rough and tough journey of entrepreneurship, you just can’t stay away. You overlook the difficulty and just focus on that next milestone you want to achieve.

How did Castler come about?

The idea of forming Castler sparked when I faced a major delay in receiving the payment for a car I sold to an online platform. I was promised payment within 30 minutes, but it took 10 days after numerous follow-ups. Coincidentally, around the same time, one of my friends sold some furniture on a prominent online marketplace and got scammed by a fraudster. He was duped of INR 18,290 through UPI fraud. These two incidents made me search online for a 100% secure payment solution for P2P, B2C and B2B transactions. I discovered several solutions built on the escrow-banking stack in the western world but not many in India and very few that catered to individuals or small amounts. After a detailed market study, I built an escrow model suitable for India and started on the journey of setting up Castler.

Tell our readers exactly what Castler is all about?

Castler is a global escrow platform for enterprises and individuals offering domestic and cross-border escrow solutions. It offers a unique Escrow Management TSP solution for enterprises and banks. Operational since April 2021, we are the trusted escrow solution provider for over 150+ enterprises and manages over INR 1000+ crores ($130 Mn) in transactions every month. Castler recently raised $1 million in its seed funding round led by Zerodha’s VC arm Rainmatter.

How has Castler grown since launch?

The last 15 months have been a stupendous journey of learning, problem-solving, and diving deep into the world of hardcore transaction banking for the Castler Team. Castler now serves over 150+ enterprise customers and manages around 1000+ crores worth of transactions every month.

Castler's performance is even more commendable if you compare it with its larger neo-banking counterparts. Castler currently has 0.15% of the enterprise market, average overnight balance is Rs.50 crores. The following numbers speak for themselves: In July 2021, we had a GTV of Rs.15 crore, while that number has gone up to Rs.1000 crores by July 2022, a 6500% growth in GTV (gross transaction value) in just one year. In the same time period, our customer base has increased by 384%, from 31 to 150. The number of accounts opened has also increased by 3200%, from 50 to 1650. The average overnight balance has increased 525% from Rs.8 crore to Rs.50 crore, while the number of escrow transactions has gone from 855 to 50,000, which is a 5748% increase.

Castler with 0.15% share of the enterprise escrow market (customers) has achieved an average overnight balance (AOB) of Rs.50 crore. Just imagine what Castler's numbers will be with a 1% market share and with 10% market share.

What is the road ahead for Castler?

Castler is looking at deepening its enterprise escrow banking product with more features and services. We intend to launch our retail product for consumers and MSMEs next year. Castler aims to partner with 25 banks over the next 12 months to expand its reach to the top 50 cities and towns across the country. Our endeavour is to build a transaction banking focused escrow banking solution for consumers and enterprises, for both domestic and cross-border transactions.

How do you address unfavourable situations? What advice would you give to other entrepreneurs

Hearing a lot of ‘no’ is part of the game. One must learn to take it on the chin! Despite all odds, you must keep your faith in the product and your vision for it. This is especially true for early movers in any given domain. Just keep working steadfastly towards your goal.

What are the key factors of founding a good start-up?

Before you take the leap into your own start-up, you must view your idea dispassionately. Ask yourself these 3 questions:

● Are you solving a big enough problem?

● Can technology provide the solution?

● Will customers pay for it?