Meet Vaibhav Maloo, a visionary, progressive thinker, and change-maker in the world of business.

It is truly astounding to know about all those individuals and professionals who leave no stone unturned and make most of the opportunities while also creating newer ones in their journeys to take over their respective industries. It is essential to put more light on the successes of these professionals and entrepreneurs, who have thrived off of their passion, bold choices, courage, tenacity, and visionary ideas that have helped them become their best versions. We couldn’t help but notice the swift rise of one such astute mind and passionate soul named Vaibhav Maloo, who proudly serves as the Managing Director at Enso Group, founded by his father Vinay Maloo in 2005.

Vaibhav Maloo stands tall and unique as a rare business talent, a Mumbaikar, who has always believed in committedly moving forward on his path while continuously innovating his way to the top, which has what been one of the major factors for Enso Group to shine bright across niches the company has stepped into. Vaibhav Maloo is also unique because he loves to optimize the time at hand and keeps learning something new to implement the same in his work. That’s what he did even during the lockdown amidst Covid, where he took up his first online course on Sustainable Business Strategy, a self-paced course from the prestigious Harvard Business School. This allowed him to take upon more in fields of Global Trends in Business & Society from Wharton’s online course catalogue. Besides this, he also took two courses on Global Diplomacy, one on the functioning of the United Nations and another on Diplomacy in the modern world, a subset of international relations, but his favourite endeavour was the course from Cornell Law School on Business Law.

For over a decade and a half, this business leader has served his family business Enso Group, which first operated in the natural resources space and now has expanded into many other different sectors like mining, energy, real estate, and healthcare. He began by taking the responsibility of being the Head of Business Development & Strategy and, in 2009, was appointed as the MD of the company. Not just that, Vaibhav Maloo has also been on board of a few companies like Asian Oilfields, served in Tour de India organizing body, ID Sports, for a year, and has a varied experience across fields as he leads a diversified group.

Recently, he finished a course on International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and wants to continue learning and adding more value to his education to become a more learned and driven business personality.

The much-talked-about entrepreneur also is a philanthropist with Enso Foundation, founded in 2013, focusing on uplifting the underserved sections of society with healthcare, education, animal welfare, conservation, and more.