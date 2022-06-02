Meet U.S. Immigration Attorney Dobrina Ustun Who Can Help You Live The American Dream 

Countries like India have seen tremendous development in recent years, but still, many people in the country and across the world desire to live in the U.S. permanently. You must have heard about the American Dream or the concept of equal opportunity for all people in the U.S., enabling them to fulfill their highest dreams and objectives. The American Dream aims to allow anyone to America and have a chance at succeeding. And although the American Dream may still be alive, the U.S. immigration law acts as a hurdle to realizing that dream easily.

Immigration law serves as a border gatekeeper and decides who may enter the U.S. For how long they may remain and when they must depart from the country. But, this law also makes it difficult for honest and hard-working people from overseas to live the "American Dream ."This is where people like Dobrina Ustun, an experienced U.S. immigration attorney, play a key role.

Dobrina has more than ten years of expertise representing firms and individuals in the immigration law sector. Blending technology and immigration, she advises individuals with exceptional talents in their respective industries and helps them live the American Dream.

At the age of 16, Dobrina emigrated from Bulgaria to the United States by herself and without English proficiency. As a professional violin player at the time, Dobrina won a full-tuition scholarship to attend Idyllwild Arts Academy, where she finished high school. After graduation, she attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX, on a full-tuition scholarship and continued her violin studies.

During college and as an international student, Dobrina has first-hand experience with the complex and often convoluted U.S. immigration laws. That led Dobrina to decide that she wanted to become an immigration attorney. As we say, where there is a will, there is a way. After graduation, Dobrina received a full-time position as an immigration attorney for Infosys Limited.

As an immigrant herself and someone who believes in helping the less fortunate, Dobrina decides to take a pro bono case for a very prominent investigative journalist. Without any experience with such immigration cases, Dobrina spent countless hours researching and learning about this area of immigration law until she finally secured approval for the client. Since then, Dobrina has been representing leading scientists, prominent journalists, technology executives for major corporations, startup founders, and technology innovators.

Today, Dobrina serves as a General Counsel for iTech U.S., a prominent U.S. technology company.

Speaking on her role as a U.S. immigration attorney, Dobrina says, "Representing clients who have risen to the very top of the field is a very humbling experience. I felt privileged to represent a scientist who was part of the team in charge of the Covid-19 vaccine distribution efforts, the investigative journalists who put their life on the line so that we have access to the truth, or the start-up founder who is working on cutting-edge technology and is about to revolutionize the healthcare system in the United States."

