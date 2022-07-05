Meet Trinh Thanh As An Entrepreneur And Founder Of Snapsave, Snapinsta, SnapTik And Mayb From Vietnam

Trinh Thanh is a Vietnamese entrepreneur. He built many applications for the betterment of the people. With around 15 years of experience in the technology sector, he has gained very good reviews about his applications from his customers along with their utmost respect and trust.

He was born in the city Hanoi of Vietnam. He is a 32 years old, bright minded entrepreneur. His birthday is on 20 May 1990. He graduated high school from Ngo Gia Tu and college from Nguyen Gia Thieu. He has a sibling and is currently married.

His favorite colors are black and white. His favorite food is said to be Steak and Japanese food. He also likes watching Marvel movies. He likes to read books in his free time and to listen to music.

As an entrepreneur, he has founded many applications for society. Some of his applications and their aims are written below -

Founder of Snapsave:

Snapsave is an alternative app that enables it's users to download facebook video and screenshot pictures and videos while not letting the other users know about it. This app is built to help users to see images and videos several times .

Founder of SnapInsta:

SnapInsta is an app built for Instagram users. This app is an Instagram photo downloader which facilitates its users to save Instagram pictures on their device. Instagram still does not have the downloading trait in their app. It lets you download as many images, pictures, Instagram stories, and videos as you want to.

Founder of SnapTik:

SnapTik is an application created to allow users to save videos from TikTok without the TikTok logo watermark on their device. One can use it easily for download TikTok video without watermark . The app is available on their website SnapTik.app and it also has a smartphone and tablet application.

Founder of Maby:

This waa built for organizing appointments and managing calendars easily. With the help of this app, shop owners can handily organize business data rapidly. It is regarded as a quick marketing appliance that facilitates owners to do different chores such as connecting to customers, workers and nail salons, limiting customers waiting in line. This application has many payment tools built-in to the product. Also, it is the only tool on the market now, that helps operating cost management and tax reporting!

