Meet Top 5 Emerging Entrepreneurs Ruling Their Respective Industries Through Their Saas-based Services

Many people have aspirations of founding their own businesses. After all, what could be better than working for yourself and spreading the word about your passion project? Though starting your own business can be frightening, using the appropriate strategies can increase your chances of success. However, many business owners have accepted these difficulties and improved their chances of success. To help you learn how to become a successful entrepreneur, Content Marketing firm Typopedia Incorporation has curated a list of the Top 5 emerging entrepreneurs. Their success stories and how they build their own respective empire will motivate you to do your best for your business. All the entrepreneurs listed below have emerged as the best in their respective fields due to their dedication and hard work.

1. Atul Bahl & Dhruv Jain - Moonshot

With more than 15 years of collective experience in web interaction design, programmatic advertising, performance marketing, and media buying, Atul Bahl is the co-founder of Moonshot. It is a new-age distribution as a service (DaaS) start-up, unlike the existing platforms in the distribution arena of retail and FMCG. It is an omnichannel tech platform that provides brands access across general trade, modern trade, and e-commerce. Not just has Atul been the backbone of the firm, but Dhruv Jain, the other co-founder, who has expertise in e-commerce, digital marketing, and branding has been scaling up the business. Under their guidance and strong vision, the company is building the largest real-time data-gathering tech engine and feedback loop to enable small and medium-sized businesses to scale up across channels pan-India.

2. Puneet Johar- GluedIn

Being associated with Coca-Cola in Brand Management in the early phase, Puneet Johar, with his twenty years of experience, founded 'GluedIn.' They concentrate on creating an in-app community and assist their clients in delivering in-app experiences to their customers across e-commerce, media, and FMCG sectors. The programme enables the integration of brief video feeds, shopping entertainment, user-generated content (UGC), gamification, and prizes into apps, aiding in user retention and business growth. As an entrepreneur and professional in the digital space, Puneet has been a serial entrepreneur, having been the founder of four companies in the digital media space in the last ten years, including Tangerine Digital, To The New, #fame, and now GluedIn. And today, his businesses have been pioneering in the digital video space.

3. Summit Bhatia & Ankit Jain- Aksum Trademart Pvt. Ltd.

With more than fifteen years of experience as an entrepreneur in various management positions, Ankit Jain has been the backbone of the Aksum. Through his knowledge and hard work, the start-up plans to raise phase-wise capital in line with its growth milestones and to make investments in technology. Today his start-up promises to solve inventory management challenges and deliver operational efficiencies for SMEs in steel, infrastructure, and construction. The brand aims to improve supply chain efficiencies across manufacturing, infrastructure, and trading businesses by focusing on building a digitized distribution platform for procurement and enabling access to working capital through a mix of traditional and technology-driven solutions. Having entrepreneurial experience of more than two decades, Summit Bhatia co-founded Aksum Trademart Pvt. Ltd. Before Aksum, he held the position of Senior Vice President of Business Operations for Power2SME Private Limited.

4. Mohit Parnami - SarkarSEO

Being a digital marketing expert, Mohit Parnami, who has worked for over ten years with the desire to make technology benefit a wider audience founded his own firm' SarkarSEO.' It is an SEO company that seeks to assist businesses in enhancing their online presence through improved SERP ranks. In other words, the organization offers efficient SEO solutions to help online businesses get the most ROI possible. Mohit developed an early interest in technology and attended the Malviya National Institute of Technology in Jaipur to complete his bachelor's degree in information technology. Through his company, SarkarSEO, he focuses on delivering high value through reliable, quantifiable, and scaleable SEO solutions to its clients worldwide. As a partner of choice for all organizations today, his company has established a presence and relevance in the digital sphere with an annual turnover of 5M USD.

5. Abhishek Tyagi- Any Tech Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

A dealmaker with the voice of the customer at heart, Abhishek Tyagi is a seasoned entrepreneur and the founder of Any Tech Ventures Group, with AnyTechTrial & Value Prospects as its flagship businesses, His company has just launched AnyTechMeta, an enterprise metaverse community for Tech OEMs and users. It is a modern corporation that promotes the wider adoption of technology through the use of data analytics, marketing, and Web3. Their open, scalable architecture enables immersive user experiences and redefines the norms for consumer engagement. He started AnyTechTrial as a driven and committed CEO with more than ten years of learning experience in cross-domain functions. This organisation runs the most comprehensive SaaS & Web3 marketplace, where technology users may freely browse, assess, and test products. Abhishek's vison and decision-making skills, as well as his fostering of a culture of continuous development, have helped his business carve out a market niche.