Meet The New Sensation In The World Of Business- Mr. Varun Datta, A Venture Capitalist & Investor

It is said, when you do a job for others, you earn money but when you do business, you make it.

Leaving behind the conventional mindsets, more people are shifting to giving a new start to their careers or choosing their careers in the business field.

Varun Datta was born in India. He is a UK-based entrepreneur who evolved into a Venture Capitalist & Investor. He funds seed-level companies, start-ups, and developing businesses internationally. His funds are usually allocated to firms that have considerable potential for expansion. Mr. Varun has established himself as a strong and eminent business tycoon internationally.

Varun Datta successfully operates a global venture fund for diverse sectors that incorporate:

1. Blockchain Technology

2. Healthcare & Holistic Wellness

3. Entertainment industry like OTT platforms & content production

4. Cannabis- CBD in the USA

Along with funds, Varun also furnishes these companies with his personalized mentoring.

When provided effectively, health care is generally viewed as a key factor in fostering the overall physical, mental, and social well-being of people around the world and can play a vital role in a nation's economy, development, and industrialization.

Besides, In the United States, more than two-thirds of the states have legalized cannabis for medical use. CBD has innumerable medicinal benefits, especially for illnesses such as Cancer, Alzheimer's disease, Crohn's disease, HIV/AIDS, Multiple Sclerosis, Anorexia, Epilepsy, Glaucoma, Schizophrenia, PTSD, Seizures, and Cachexia.

A blockchain is a shared distributed database or ledger between computer network nodes. The innovation of a blockchain is that it fosters confidence without the necessity for a reliable third party by ensuring the fidelity and security of a record of data.

OTT platforms make premium material and a superior viewing experience available through OTT streaming, which does not require a cable TV subscription from the viewer. It can be watched on a variety of devices thanks to this format.

Besides, content creation is the addition of knowledge to any media, particularly digital media, for a target audience or end-user in a particular context.



Varun believes that investing in these sectors would not only serve a good purpose but also be profitable as their demands might get altered but they would. ever cease. He knows that there is a need for funding these sectors owing to people's lifestyles today. And, they are based on adding value to the lives of people.

His aim is not to derive short-term profits by keeping the health or life of people at stake. He is a visionary who focuses on long-term goals.