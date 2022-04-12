Meet The Founders Of Netnaca Technologies And Tetralogy Solutions Who Are Going To Introduce VR Arcade Games Soon

Gaming's passion and appeal among young children have reached new heights these days. Action games such as Free Fire and PUBG have gained a new level of popularity in this generation. The gaming business already makes more high-profit sports and movies combined in North America, but it's not going to stop there. By 2023, the expanding gaming sector, which is currently valued at $173 billion, is predicted to reach $200 billion in sales, nearly doubling by 2027. Naturally, the recent high-profit margins have intensified competitiveness, resulting in high-profile acquisitions as larger competitors fight to maintain market dominance. As the gaming industry continues to grow, companies like Netnaca Technologies are ready to expand with the introduction of the latest technologies and VR arcade games along with the other trending updates.

Netanaca Technologies Pvt Ltd and Tetralogy Solutions Pvt Ltd are renowned organisations that are working on the development of future technologies and innovation. With gaming, future technologies animation and visual effects as its primary verticals, Netanaca Technologies along with Tetralogy Solutions are evolving every day. They create games and apps for online and offline platforms, including Gaming consoles, Android, iOS, mobile devices, and desktop computers.

The CEO of Netnaca Technologies and Tetralogy Solutions, Dharmendra Butola said to the media that VR arcade games and the latest technologies are going to expand the industry and take it to newer heights. The company is working on it and soon they will introduce their innovation as the Co-founder Manoj Vishwakarma with his experience and skills in looking after this project. He believes that VR arcade games will give the best gaming experience to the users.

Manoj is a highly experienced director with a history in the information technology and services industries. He specialises in web application development, mobile application development, Node, and React. Not only this he is a qualified professional with a Computer Science Engineering degree.

While the metaverse is still in its infancy in many ways, it has suddenly become a major business, with companies like Meta (formerly Facebook), Microsoft, Epic Games, Roblox, and others establishing their virtual worlds or metaverses. Virtual reality platforms, gaming, machine learning, blockchain, 3-D graphics, digital currencies, sensors, and (in some circumstances) VR-enabled headsets are among the technologies used in the metaverse. Netnaca Technologies and Tetralogy Solutions are planning to introduce metaverse super soon.

Netnaca Technologies and Tetralogy Solution specialise in several kinds of services like:

• Website Design

• Website Development

• Website Maintenance

• Website Redesign

• Offshore Outsourcing

• Ecommerce Web Development

• CMS Web Development

• Mobile Application Development

• Android Mobile Applications

• IOS Mobile Applications

• Cross-platform Mobile Applications

• React Native Mobile App Development

• Hybrid Mobile App Development

• Ionic Mobile App Development

• Search Engine Optimization

• Software Consulting

• Mobile Application Development.

They have worked even amid the COVID-19 outbreak to achieve their goals and expand their organization. As hard work always pays off, they have received several recognitions and accolades, some of them are:

Top App Design Company from- mobileappdaily.com

Top Mobile App Development Companies from- Clutch

Best Web and App Development Company from- Good firms

Top Web Development Companies from- DesignRush