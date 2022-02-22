Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
Business Spotlight

Meet Sohail Tariq, Becoming Renowned Entrepreneur Of The World

Sohail Tariq, a man who is all about his passion, skills, and madness for the business space, he runs a growing company of his consisting of 250 employees, and currently handles over 200 drop-shipping accounts.

Sohail Tariq

Updated: 22 Feb 2022 3:10 pm

The way a few industries over the years have flourished and grown outstandingly across the world, it becomes natural for people to wonder about what brought these industries towards exponential levels of success. It is amazing to know how these industries have gone ahead in infusing much enthusiasm and hope in many budding talents of the world and have ingrained positivity in them with the kind of opportunities it has presented them with.
However, the level of hard work and incessant efforts a few individuals have contributed have gone ahead in gaining these industries tremendous growth and momentum. Among them, we came across one pure talent who has been making a lot of buzz in the entrepreneurial world; he is Sohail Tariq.

Sohail Tariq is a man who is all about his passion, skills, and madness for the business space. He says that the kind of opportunities life has presented him with and the many he created for himself all have helped him become the rising personality of Multan, that he is today. He holds 22 years of experience in his career and still has managed to make a name for himself as a freelance expert and entrepreneur, even amidst much competition. He is growing as a Chartered Accountant and is proud of the fact that he has created a success story all by himself, who is driven to bring glory for his country in the coming years through his work.

Sohail Tariq runs a growing company of his, consisting of 250 employees, and currently handles over 200 drop-shipping accounts, 100 wholesale accounts, 50 Amazon PL projects, and 30 Walmart accounts of over 200 clients. Sohail Tariq has come a long way and is determined to create more success in the coming years.

