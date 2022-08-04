Meet Satbir Singh The Managing Trustee of Sikh Aid

Satbir singh is managing trustee of sikh aid which has now become national organization, serving all those in need across different Indian cities. There are too many success stories in this world, who in ways, more than one go ahead in instilling more hope, positivity and motivation in others through their work across industries. However, a few of them inspire young minds and others and ignite the fire in them to do the good and spread the good amongst others in society.

These individuals work with a bigger aim in life: to impact the lives of people and serve humankind, rising as humanitarians. We came across one such man who has surrendered himself to the people in need and has emerged as a selfless soul; Satbir Singh. From a very early age, Satbir Singh confesses that he was fascinated by the idea of helping others in need and serving society as a whole. Hence, he jumped into doing "Seva" and now has been serving people all over India.

Satbir Singh is also known as the “Oxygen Man” Of Odisha as he saved around 15’000 lives during second wave of covid by providing oxygen cylinders and concentrators.

Satbir Singh highlights that organization is based on the Sikh principle of "Naam Japo, Kirat Karo, Vandh Chakho". He further says that Sikh Aid aims to show the world that Sikhs are humanitarians, driven by humanity and are what the Sikh means. From early 2020 to now, Sikh Aid, under the visions and passion of Raunak Singh and Satbir Singh has become a national organization with chapters in Pune, Odisha, Kolkata, Mumbai, Punjab and Delhi.

Satbir Singh and NGO Sikh Aid have truly earned massive recognition and respect from people all over the country for the kind of work they have been doing and the commitment they have been showing to make a positive difference in the lives of others.