Meet Nikhil Chekhliya, A Young International Award-Winning Indian Tattoo Artist

Nikhil Chekhliya is a Palghar-based tattoo artist and is widely considered to be the best in India. This young Indian tattoo artist is one of the few who has received global recognition for his work. Nikhil Tattoo Studio, a leading Indian tattoo studio, is renowned for its quality and artistic tattoos.

India's tattoo industry is expanding at an alarming rate. A recent report estimates that the tattoo industry generates more than 20,000 crores of dollars each year. Nikhil Chekhliya, a young tattoo artist with unique skills using ink and needles, is one of the many entrepreneurs in the country.

Nikhil runs his tattoo studio in Palghar (a small town in Maharashtra that is closely connected to Mumbai). Nikhil also has a studio in Boisar (a suburb of Mumbai), where he sometimes works and where he has trained a team. It doesn't matter where he is located as clients travel from all over the country to get inked.

He said, "When my studio was small in Palghar, I had very limited funds." Although my studio was not in the most prestigious area of Mumbai, I was surprised to find many clients visiting me from all over India, including Delhi, Bangalore and Kolkata. Many of my clients, many of whom had previously had a tattoo done, said that my work was superior to the best. Positive word of mouth has allowed me to get clients from all walks of life, even the most remote of places.

Nikhil began his journey as a tattoo artist eighteen years ago and has already won two National Awards. After completing a Goa-based degree in tattoo making, he began his professional career. International tattoo conventions have awarded him for his skills as a master of realism. His unique style is what sets Nikhil apart among tattoo artists.

"The tattoo industry is always evolving so I am constantly learning new techniques and ideologies. But, my work has a distinct visual identity that people associate with me. I am a specialist in color realism and black. My clients want their tattoos to be lifelike. I make sure they get it. While I retain my aesthetic sense, I always keep in mind the client's needs and sensibilities when designing a tattoo. He says that my execution should reflect the vision of my clients at the end of each day.

Nikhil Tattoo Studio offers free consultations to prospective clients to ensure that they receive the best advice before getting a tattoo. Clients also have the option to get a sketch before final imagery is drawn on their bodies. Nikhil is not only a well-known tattoo artist in India, but has gained a worldwide reputation.

Many tourists visit Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra to learn about my work and to visit me. Many foreign clients didn't know that there were so many skilled tattoo artists in India. I have had to deal with them. Although I intend to work from India, I am open for the possibility of offering my services abroad to clients. I also plan to collaborate with international artists."

Nikhil is currently busy with his two studios, but he plans to open another one soon. Nikhil believes that learning is never finished. He shares his knowledge with other tattoo artists, and through this, he believes he grows as an artist.

