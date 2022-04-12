Meet Music Composer Sahil Samuel, The Exciting Page Turner

The composer and writer turned singer who rather wishes to be seen as a performer is the frontman of Naalayak. The endearing man with the golden voice and a charming smile swoons his audience every time he sets his foot on the stage. All the while, there is also an epic story as to why his band has such a name. Naalayak is a stage name which is a tag entitled upon Sahil Samuel by his parents and teachers in his high school days.

1993 born artist Sahil Samuel from Chandigarh was expected to lead a normal life with a stable job by his parents. Holding onto his undying love for music, he pushed forward to get to where he is today. ‘Do not start with the pace to race,’ says the avatar of Freddie Mercury. Previously, the artist used to perform in small gigs which eventually led him to being the vocalist of ‘Swastik’ the band, after which he decided to part ways from the band and went on to work on ‘The Sahil Project.’ Later on the 21st October, Naalayak was brought about.

300 plus songs have been written by Sahil since 2016. Among which the albums “Main Ka Bukhar”and “Hindi Gaane” have gained impressive listeners and we can claim delightfully that it was a huge success. He brilliantly blends Urdu and Hindi words into his music captivating the listeners. He has connected with his audience with his alluring tracks like ‘Bawra’, ‘Haan Pyaar Hain’, ‘Dil-ae-Raza’, ‘Mustafa’, ‘Nasamajh’, ‘Zakir’ ‘Sahil’, ‘Maa’ and his recently released single ‘Jazba’ among the many others. The outstanding performer is inspired by multiple artists and musicians like Atif Aslam, Lucky Ali, Raghu Dixit, Axel Rose, Robert Plant, and Freddie Mercury.

Garnering much success in such a small span of time, the Naalayak artist is fully booked with his 2022 India tour. Stay tune and keep yourself updated to know where the star is landing next to not miss his incredible show and enjoy his stage presence!

