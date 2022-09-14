Meet Mr. Ram Pal Soni, Founder & Chairman, Sangam India Ltd

September 12: Shri Ram Pal Soni, the Founder and Chairman of Sangam India Ltd., comes with almost 30 years of rich experience in the textiles industry. Starting his passionate organization in the year 1982 with 8 weaving machines, today, under his leadership Sangam India Ltd is recognized as one of the largest manufacturers of Poly Viscose dyed yarn in the world at a single location. The Company operates under ISO 9001: 2008 systems and is among the top 500 Companies in India; and has been awarded 3-Star Export House status. The Group has also diversified into the infrastructure, Power and Steel sectors.

Graduated in the field of science and a diploma in Civil Engineering, Mr. Soni followed his path towards his entrepreneurial journey with many felicitations and awards recognizing his business acumens and leadership skills, like Rajasthan State Award for Export Excellence in the textile sector in 2008 and Udyog Ratna in 2005.

He has been instrumental in social reforms and welfare and is one of the core leaders in establishing: