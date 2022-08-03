Meet Karmaditya Baldota, The Young Artist Who Delves Into X-Ray Art

1. What got you interested in creative art? What motivates and inspires you?

It would be unfair to highlight just one aspect! I come from a family that loves art and traveling with them from a very young age, helped me gain exposure to various art forms. Be it the exotic and remote locations of East Africa or the hallowed art capitals of Europe and America, every visit taught me something new, helping me understand the complexity of diverse art forms and the thought that the artist could have put behind the artwork.

2. What inspired you to come up with this amazing series of X-ray artworks?

My interest was sparked when my father bought an X-ray art from Nick Veasey's home. I was immediately drawn to the style! His work struck a chord with me and I researched more about the techniques of X-ray art. I have always believed that there is beauty in everyday objects; a lot more than what meets the eyes. Having first-hand witnessed artworks from across the world, I have always had the desire to venture into something niche and unique. That’s when I began work on creating concepts that would be playful and yet, challenge the boundaries of aesthetics and mediums.

I also wanted to create a compelling effect and help people see the beauty that I saw in everyday objects, not from the outside but the inside. Right from their basic structure and skeletal frame. Introducing art lovers and enthusiasts to the world of X-ray art seemed apt as I believe that it is something that would mesmerize even the non-artistically inclined.

3. Give us a description of your paintings -What is the concept and thought, and why did you capture it this way?

X-ray art is a highly technical form of art. The process includes scanning the object, then infusing it with color. Highlighting an object allows further allows me to inject a mood into the frame that I wish to convey to my audiences. Through ‘Xposure – The Art of Looking at Things Inside Out’, there are 19 exhibits, each drawing inspiration from different aspects.

The first one is ‘Love Not War - Guns & Roses’. Inspired by the popular band, I wanted to communicate that if love is the greatest power, and power flows through gun barrels, are love and war the yin & yang to each other? Thoughts like these form the base of my depictions. Then there’s ‘Consumption Celebration’, ‘Exploring the Space Within’, and ‘Blooming Bright – Lily’, each of which has a unique identity. There are also automobile X-rays, featuring supercars and hypercars like the Ferrari, Koenigsegg Regera, Lamborghini, etc.

Why did I decide to go with these objects in particular? Because I believe these would challenge the audience, and enable me to convey what I envisioned through this art form. Be it rediscovering shapes, finding new frontiers, or even ‘Exploring the Space Within’ from an astronaut’s perspective, it’s all part of a paradox that showcases complexity and simplicity, at the same time.



4. How do you make time for it while completing your studies?

Handling education and developing my art on the side has been a continuous juggle! And the tremendous support that I have received from my family is what keeps me going. But it also humbles me that I’m fortunate enough to pursue my passion. When I am not involved in a project, I use the time on my hands to focus on my education because sidelining either, will disrupt my peace of mind!

Through ‘Xposure – The Art of Looking at Things Inside Out’, I have had the opportunity to showcase a new art form to the people of our country. The education I have received, the experiences, and the places that I have witnessed, every single thing has helped me bring this art form to life and I hope that the audience will also enjoy the experience as much as I enjoyed creating it.

I see art as a transformative power that, when combined with a cause, can help accelerate societal change. Xposure features creations that transcend regular vision, but I wanted it to support a brighter future for the visually impaired. Earlier in July, while we were in the process of identifying a suitable charitable institution to support, I visited the Victoria Memorial School for the Blind in Mumbai. I was deeply moved by how the 120-year-old institution is helping the visually impaired lead happier, more productive, and fulfilling lives. I immediately decided to pledge all proceeds from the exhibition to the School.