Meet Deena Pinto, A Style Influencer Leveraging Her Expertise Via E-Commerce Livestream

Social media platforms have given rise to a variety of trendsetters and culture shifters, however, to be a notable name in the influencer market, one has to adapt to the changing scenario. With the rise of E-commerce Livestream, influencers are being roped to generate ROI and build trusted connections.

Deena Pinto took a risk and made her dreams a reality by pursuing her passion. She is an ex-investment banker turned stylist and lifestyle influencer from Bangalore. For the past 10 years of her blogging stint, she has seamlessly transitioned this into a full-time lucrative career. She manages her entire social media platforms single-handedly from direction to editing. She manages her own website 'Skinnygirldiariez' and is present on every social media platform under that name.

When asked how she got roped into this industry, she says “I suffered health-related problems and got burnt out working as an investment banker. I started the Bangalore Sunday Brunch Club in 2012, got featured in the New York times. Linkedin helped me build my network. One thing led to another. I never imagined I’d make it this far.”

Her Instagram bio reads 'Creates ‘Snackable’ content' and has raked up quite the fan following from across the country from Gen Z to Millennials. Deena has managed to bridge the gap and is hailed as a fashion phenomenon with her edgy style and engaging content. She's a Born On Instagram recognised creator. She shares advice on closet staples, seasonal trends, beauty and more via smooth transition videos. Her sense of realness and peppy style has made Deena Pinto rise up as one of India’s favorite and notable influencers. Deena has collaborated with some of the best names in the industry, both national and global. She is a Tech, Home decor and Fashion reviewer for Amazon. She has always been eloquent, and talks about anything under the sun with ease.

Her latest stint involves E-commerce Livestream, with leading fashion platforms such as Myntra, Flipkart (MOJ) and Amazon. Live streaming is the latest buzzword, where a handful of select influencers engage, share their expertise about products so that the shopper makes informed discussions via online shopping.

“There are no retakes on the LIVE stream, you have to maintain the personal connect, be lively, give authentic reviews, have knowledge of the latest styles, fabrics and trends. It's a full-body workout (Fashion), and I love going LIVE”, I get to interact with shoppers who in turn transition as my followers. The perks are fabulous, my wardrobe has quadrupled and I use it to create content for my social platforms, giving me more credibility as a Style influencer. One way to stay on top of the game is to be consistent, tap into your uniqueness by staying grounded and true to yourself. I have to remind myself daily why I started this. It's easy to slip into a negative space. There are trolls who can alter the mindset. There is a lot that goes on behind the camera especially when LIVE. I get broadcasted to a wider audience across the country. The positive messages outweigh the negative ones and it's worth it.” states Deena.

