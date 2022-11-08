Meet Ballav Siwakoti Look Alike Of Ranbir Kapoor Who Is Known And Fallowed By Bollywood Celebrities

Doubleganer of celebrities often creates buzz on the internet, Recently the look-alike of Ranbir Kapoor created a buzz on the internet, where lots of Bollywood personalities also discovered the new doubleganger,

Ballav Siwakoti is a young content creator, short filmmaker, and singer based in the USA who lots of people on social media are saying is the doppelganger of famous Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, most of the videos of him resembles Ranbir Kapoor, in one of the videos fans wrote "Ranbir Kapoor look-alike", and in another video, fans mention "Is this Ranbir Kapoor". " doppelganger found",

Lots of Bollywood personalities got to know about the new look-alike of Ranbir Kapoor, some of the Bollywood personalities liked his videos on Instagram, and some followed him on Instagram as well too on Instagram.

In 2021 he started making short clips on social media like Instagram and TikTok, in TikTok, he gained 10k followers mainly peoples from NRI Indians, and Nepal, and he started to make short clips on Instagram, he believe it is a great way to improve on your skills like acting, editing clips movies, He has also made some short movies inspired from Bollywood like 3 idiots.

When Brahmastra was released people noticed him including stars from Bollywood too and the fans club of Ranbir and Alia. some celebs have liked his content, and some followed him. He just feels overwhelmed with the experience and keeps doing great work to make Ranlia proud. I just need to do good work and not let all this get into my head, it's a sheer chance of the universe that I look like Ranbir Kapoor and I get the same amount of love as him. I need to repay all this with my hard work. Hopefully, I get to meet with them since Ranbir and Alia are the peoples who I look up to and they have given me so much without even knowing me they have given me the wings to fly, and the best tribute I can give them is to fly high, as they say in lion king, And so, we are all connected in the great Circle of Life.



