Friday, Sep 02, 2022
MEDEACUP Completes Three Years of Digital Brewing

MEDEACUP took a brew, expressed gratitude for the experience thus far, and prepared for the future to make a bigger effect and gain more exposure on a global scale.

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 12:31 pm

Yash Fatnani, The Founder, and CEO expresses excitement for the company's future MarTech developments. 

We would like to toast MEDEACUP for ageing like a beautiful wine. After three thrilling years of working with businesses to translate their corporate philosophies into original images, it's time for a creative overhaul. Welcome to the brand-new MEDEACUP, where you can find a hot cup of inspiration for empowering ones your company in the digital sphere. 

MEDEACUP took a brew, expressed gratitude for the experience thus far, and prepared for the future to make a bigger effect and gain more exposure on a global scale. The agency, which began with a team of two, has grown into a family of more than 20 imaginative people. Through its branding, strategic planning, and effective media campaigns, it has been seeing amazing success and exciting results.

"After producing thought-provoking creative and working on consumer-first initiatives, we are prepared to take on the industry's forthcoming challenges and close the significant market gaps that exist"  Said MEDEACUP Founder & CEO Yash Fatnani 

MEDEACUP's trajectory has been a creative adventure, including working closely with several legacy companies among many others. Future plans for the business involve MarTech and WebTech Developments to grow and build sustainably.

